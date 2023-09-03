News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi on India's Development, Udhayanidhi's 'Sanatan Dharma' Row

PM Modi said Indian will be a developed nation by 2024. (PTI)
We are also covering: 'I Will Find Her': Accused of Killing Daughter, Indrani Mukerjea Says Sheena is Alive; Heath Streak Passes Away at 49: Wife Nadine Confirms on Social Media, Henry Olonga Reacts and more
Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Prime Minister Modi’s announcement about India’s development, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial remark on the eradication of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and other top stories.
PM Modi said that India’s economic growth is a natural by-product of his nine-year-old government’s political stability adding that India will be a developed nation by 2047 with “corruption, casteism and communalism" having no place in our national life. READ MORE
Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on “eradicating Sanatan Dharma like diseases" come as a major headache for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance just two days after the opposition parties put up a show of strength at their Mumbai meeting. READ MORE
Sheena Bora murder case prime accused Indrani Mukerjea said “I’m searching for Sheena. I do not believe that I’ve lost her. I’ll find her," in an exclusive episode of ANI’s ‘Podcast with Smita Prakash’ premiering at 5 pm on Sunday. The podcast is said to unravel Mukerjea’s truth behind India’s most complicated murder mystery and whether Sheena Bora is ‘alive’ or ‘dead’. READ MORE
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak, aged 49, passed away on Sunday morning. A couple of weeks ago, the false news of his death took over social media with his former teammate Henry Olonga later issuing an apology for sharing the unverified news. However, on Sunday morning, the former cricketer’s wife confirmed his demise in a Facebook post. READ MORE
Shah Rukh Khan is back with his famous ‘Ask SRK’ session on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, in the lead-up to the highly anticipated launch of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’, scheduled for release on September 7. With this move, King Khan is once again engaging with his fan base through social media, responding with his trademark humour and quick wit. READ MORE