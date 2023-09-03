News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi on India's Development, Udhayanidhi's 'Sanatan Dharma' Row

Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Prime Minister Modi’s announcement about India’s development, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial remark on the eradication of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and other top stories.

‘No to Communalism, Casteism, Corruption’: Modi Aims to Make India Developed Nation by 2047

READ MORE PM Modi said that India’s economic growth is a natural by-product of his nine-year-old government’s political stability adding that India will be a developed nation by 2047 with “corruption, casteism and communalism" having no place in our national life.

READ MORE Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on “eradicating Sanatan Dharma like diseases" come as a major headache for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance just two days after the opposition parties put up a show of strength at their Mumbai meeting.

Sheena Bora murder case prime accused Indrani Mukerjea said “I’m searching for Sheena. I do not believe that I’ve lost her. I’ll find her," in an exclusive episode of ANI’s ‘Podcast with Smita Prakash’ premiering at 5 pm on Sunday. The podcast is said to unravel Mukerjea’s truth behind India’s most complicated murder mystery and whether Sheena Bora is ‘alive’ or ‘dead’. READ MORE Heath Streak Passes Away at 49: Wife Nadine Confirms on Social Media, Henry Olonga Reacts

READ MORE Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak, aged 49, passed away on Sunday morning. A couple of weeks ago, the false news of his death took over social media with his former teammate Henry Olonga later issuing an apology for sharing the unverified news. However, on Sunday morning, the former cricketer’s wife confirmed his demise in a Facebook post.