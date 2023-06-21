News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi Set to Lead Lead International Yoga Day Celebrations at UN Headquarters And Other Top Stories

Narendra Modi US Visit LIVE: Stage Set for PM to Lead International Yoga Day Celebrations at UN Headquarters

PM Modi on Wednesday said Yoga is a global spirit and unites the world. The statement comes as PM Modi will lead the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters with representatives from over 180 countries. PM Modi, who arrived in New York on Tuesday, met Tesla owner Elon Musk among other thought leaders on the first day of his state visit to the US. READ MORE

PM Narendra Modi’s Yoga Day Event at UN HQ in US: Richard Gere, Ricky Kej, Vikas Khanna…List of Attendees

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads a unique yoga session on Wednesday in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga (June 21) at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters, top officials, envoys and prominent individuals from more than 180 countries will join him. READ MORE

With ‘One Against One’ Poll Strategy, Opposition to Pitch for Bipolar Fight in 450 Seats at Patna Meet

‘One against one’, consensus on caste census, movement against central agencies’ “high-handedness”, Hindu-Muslim polarisation and “projection of a larger united Opposition” — these will be the probable topics on the table to be discussed when the Opposition parties meet on June 23 in Patna. READ MORE

An Underwater Trip to Titanic for Rs 2 Crore But Was it Ever Safe Enough? Diving into OceanGate’s Issues

Asmall underwater vehicle with five people onboard that went to visit the remains of the Titanic in the deep sea has not been found yet, even after a big search effort. However, there have been reports of banging sounds in the area. Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises, but the source of the sounds couldn’t be determined by the US Coast Guard, a CNN report said. READ MORE

Adipurush Dialogue ‘Jalegi Tere Baap Ki’ Removed After Backlash, Replaced With THIS Line

On June 18, the team of Adipurush decided to make “alterations" to the film’s dialogues after the dialogues of Hanuman received backlash for sounding overly colloquial, offending the audience. The makers revisited the ones that have not gone down well with the audience, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. READ MORE