News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi, Xi Jinping Seen Chatting; National Film Awards 2023 Announcement Today & Other Top Stories

Good evening readers, News18 is covering important events of the day from the BRICS Summit summit in South Africa to the National Film Awards 2023 announcement.

BRICS Summit LIVE: PM Modi, Xi Jinping Seen Chatting; 6 More Countries To Join Fold

On the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a brief exchange of words with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. Before the conference commenced, both leaders were captured sharing a short conversation before taking their respective seats. READ MORE

National Film Awards 2023 LIVE Updates: Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Suriya In Best Actor Race

The jury for the 69th National Film Awards will announce the winners for the year 2021 today at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. READ MORE

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final 2023 LIVE: Prag Opens Tie-breaks in White!

18-year-old India chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa will be facing Magnus Carlsen for the third day in a row as the epic battle to decide the winner of the 2023 Chess World Cup enters the decisive phase. After the first two games ended in a draw, tie-breakers will now give us the new champion. READ MORE

Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan Takes Walk on Moon, ISRO Chief Somnath Tells What The Rover Will Do

India created history on Wednesday, becoming the first country in the world to land in the Lunar South Pole. After the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3, step 2 was rolling out it’s rover, Pragyan, from Vikram lander, which too was a success. READ MORE

WFI Suspended for Delaying Elections, Indian Wrestlers Cannot Compete Under National Flag at Worlds

In a major development, the United World Wrestling (UWW) on Thursday suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for not holding elections on time. A direct repercussion of this decision will be seen at the upcoming world wrestling championships where Indian grapplers will not be allowed to complete under their national flag. READ MORE