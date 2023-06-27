News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi's Advice to Voters Ahead of MP Polls and Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Modi’s advice to voters ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Elections, the Pragati Maidan tunnel heist and other top stories.

In Bhopal, PM Modi Poses Question on Uniform Civil Code, Gives ‘Option’ to Voters to ‘Pick Oppn’

PM Narendra Modi advised residents to vote for the opposition parties if they want to see the party leaders’ family flourish but “if voters want to see their family progress, they must vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Three days after four motorbike-borne men robbed a delivery agent and one of his associates of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel, the Delhi police have apprehended seven men, who were allegedly involved in the incident that took place on Saturday.

Somewhat inspired by Shahid Kapoor’s web series ‘Farzi’, a small-time goldsmith in Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana turned his shop into the printing press of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs 2,000 denomination. Upon arrest, accused Irshad alias Bhuru, told the police that he had incurred huge financial losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, and tried every “legal means” to earn money but could not succeed. Thus, he thought of the business of printing fake currency notes. READ MORE

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: India To Begin Campaign vs Australia; IND vs PAK on Oct 15

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the venue details and full schedule of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 with the marquee India vs Pakistan clash set for 15th October in Ahmedabad while the tournament opener will see England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. India begins their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai. READ MORE

Vivek Agnihotri Answers If Censor Board Had No Objections To Adipurush, Says ‘We Don’t Watch Film’

Amid the ongoing Adipurush controversy, several people are repeatedly wondering how the Prabhas starrer was approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is also a CBFC board member, recently talked about the same when he explained that the film is not watched by the committee but by the common people. READ MORE