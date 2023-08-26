News18 Evening Digest: PM Modi's Apology For Delhites; FIR On Teacher In Muzaffarnagar Viral Video And Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on PM Narendra Modi’s apology for Delhites ahead of the G-20 Summit, the viral Muzaffarnagar video and other top stories.

‘People of Delhi Will Face Inconvenience, I Apologise’: PM Appeals to Public Ahead of G20 Summit

Acknowledging the potential inconveniences that the residents of Delhi might encounter due to the upcoming G20 summit taking place in the city next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to the people to actively contribute towards the success of the event.

Uttar Pradesh Police have proposed a departmental inquiry against a teacher of a private school in Khubbapur village who was filmed making communal comments and ordering her Class 2 students to slap their Muslim classmate . The teacher, Tripti Tyagi, was booked by Muzaffarnagar Police on Saturday.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday released updates about the movement of Chandrayaan-3 in a video showing the mission's rover Pragyan navigating the lunar surface. The latest video released by ISRO on its X handle shows the Pragyaan rover roaming around the Shiv Shakti point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole.