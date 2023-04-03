News18 Evening Digest: Rahul Gandhi Gets Bail in Defamation Case and Other Top Stories

Rahul Gandhi Gets Bail, But No Interim Stay on Conviction; Next Hearing on April 13

A Surat court on Monday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case in connection with his remark on ‘Modi surname’. The court suspended Gandhi’s 2-year jail term till the disposal of his appeal. However, the court refused to grant an interim stay on his conviction in the case. His next hearing is scheduled on April 13. READ MORE

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia’s Judicial Custody Extended Till April 17

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was presented before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Monday at the end of his judicial custody. However, court has extended his judicial custody till April 17 in the CBI case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. READ MORE

Soap Made of Donkey’s Milk: Maneka Gandhi Shares Cleopatra’s Secret for Keeping Body ‘Beautiful Forever’

Do you dream of keeping your body “beautiful forever"? BJP MP and former Union minister Union Minister Maneka Gandhi has recently said soap made out of donkey’s milk helps keep a woman’s body beautiful. READ MORE

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Engagement This Week; Priyanka and Nick To Also Attend

Parineeti Chopra has created quite an air of mystery surrounding her relationship with the politician Raghav Chadha. The actress and the Aam Aadmi Party MP were recently snapped by the paparazzi which left everyone curious to know if something is cooking between the two. While several reports claim that the rumoured couple is all set to tie the knot soon, the latest update suggests their engagement is on the cards. READ MORE

Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1: Operations Start Later This Month, Check Stations, Fare and More

The wait for metro connectivity in Navi Mumbai is finally going to end with the start of operations on the Navi Mumbai Metro (NMM) Rail Corridor Line No 1, connecting Belapur to Pendhar, by the end of this month. The first phase of the NMM Line 1 will cover a total distance of 11.1 km, with 11 stops on the route — Belapur, Sector-7 Belapur, Science Park, Utsav Chowk, Sector 11 Kharghar, Sector 14 Kharghar, Central Park, Pethapada, Sector 34 Kharghar, Panchnand and Pendhar Terminal. READ MORE

Tom Holland Wants Indians to Stop Tagging Him in Tom Holland’s NMACC Photos, Here’s Why

Tom Holland found himself in a fix as Indians have once again started tagging him in Tom Holland’s photos from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch. The Spiderman actor, along with Zendaya, was one of the host of international celebrities who attended the event. Before you start getting offended at Tom Holland’s request to stop tagging him in the photos, let us elaborate. READ MORE

The Romance Which Turned Ugly: Aishwarya-Salman in Same Frame After Years; their Tragic Tryst Explained

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted in one frame after years at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion event in Mumbai. While Salman was seen posing, one could see Rai Bachchan in the background with her daughter in the picture which was published by paparazzi Viral Bhayani. “Who saw Salman and Aishwarya in the same picture?" a user commented. READ MORE

