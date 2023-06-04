News18 Evening Digest: Railways Says Probe Suggests Only Coromandel Train Crashed & Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 Evening Digest, we are covering the latest developments in the probe into the three-way train crash in Odisha that claimed over 280 lives. In other news, we are looking at the developments in Chennai metro operations.

‘Issue with Signalling’: Railway Board Says Initial Probe Suggests Only Coromandel Train Crashed

Top railway official Jaya Varma Sinha on Sunday said that the preliminary findings suggest that there has been some issue with the signalling. Only Coromandel Express met with an accident. The train was at a speed of around 128 km/h, she added. READ MORE

For Scores of Migrant Workers, It Was Their Last Journey. For Survivors, It’s a Reminder ‘We Don’t Have a Choice’

They left their homes in search of a better life and livelihood but met an untimely death on the railway tracks of Odisha when the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express crashed head-on into the rear of a goods train in the Balasore district. READ MORE

Bride & Groom Die Of Heart Attack on Wedding Night in UP’s Bahraich, Cremated on Same Pyre

A newly married couple was found dead the next morning after their wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district Thursday. Post mortem report suggests that the bride and groom died of heart attacks. READ MORE

US Woman Marries ‘Virtual’ Man Made Through AI, Here is What Exactly Happened

Lately, Artificial intelligence-powered technologies keep making headlines. AI has taken over almost every domain of day-to-day life. But who knew it would also take over people’s dating life? Strange, right? Not until you read about this story. READ MORE

Ola Electric Scooter Water Test: Youtuber Submerges EV Into Sea, End Result Left Internet In Shock

The leading electric two-wheeler maker in India Ola Electric has been witnessing good sales numbers for the past few months, most of the credit goes to its hot-selling product Ola S1 Pro. Despite being criticised by a lot of customers for its safety front and built quality, the product still managed to give tough competition in terms of sales to similar electric scooters in the market such as Ather 450X Gen 3, Ather 450 Plus Gen 3, Hero Vida V1, M2GO X1, Okinawa iPraise among others. READ MORE

Chennai Metro: Operations Starting on IT Stretch By 2027; Check Stations, Route and More

Commuters along the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Chennai have long been grappling with the challenges of transportation. The lack of efficient public transportation options has made commuting a daily struggle for residents and office-goers in the area. READ MORE