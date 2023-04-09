News18 Evening Digest: Ram Mandir, Balasaheb's Dream, Becoming a Reality, Says Maha CM And Other Top News

Safari in Style, Talk on India’s Big Cat Conservation, Meet With ‘Elephant Whisperers’ | PM’s Jungle Trip

As part of programmes to mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday went on a “jungle safari" at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. Dressed in camouflage clothing, with a hat, the Prime Minister reportedly covered about 20 km distance of picturesque surroundings of the towering Western Ghats in the open jeep. READ MORE

Shinde, Fadnavis in Ayodhya: Ram Mandir, Balasaheb’s Dream, Becoming a Reality, Says Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached Ayodhya on Sunday, where he offered prayers at Ram Lala temple. Shinde’s Deputy Devendra Fadnavis, along with nearly 3,000 Shiv Sainiks, including party MPs and MLAs and several other Ministers from the Maharashtra government also accompanied the Chief Minister on the tour. READ MORE

US Tourist Visa and Student Visa Fee Hike from May 30; All About New Rates, Categories Affected

The United States has increased the fee for tourists and students seeking visas. The new prices will be effective from May 30. The US Department of State said it is increasing the visa prices of certain non-immigrant visa application (NIV) processing fees from $160 to $185. READ MORE

WhatsApp: Getting Too Many Spam Messages Lately? Here’s How to Get Rid of Them | Explained

Have you noticed a swarm of spam messages on WhatsApp lately? The messaging application comes with a business account feature, and as companies catch on to the trend, it’s likely for the public to receive communication about various products and services through WhatsApp. READ MORE

Nainital, Shimla Packed, Kainchi Dham Crowded: Mad Tourist Rush in U’khand, Himachal on Long Weekend

The long weekend saw mad rush of tourists in hubs like Nainital, Mussoorie, Shimla as people rushed to the hill towns in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh amid rising temperatures in the plains. READ MORE

GT vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar Hits 24-ball 63*, Propels Gujarat Titans to 204/4

Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan drove Gujrat Titans in the Powerplay as the pair stitched a fine 67-run partnership for the second wicket. It was Sunil Narine who provided the breakthrough for Kolkata Knight Riders with the scalp of Gill on 39. Wriddhiman Saha made a promising start before Sunil Narine struck with his second delivery to get rid of him on 17. READ MORE

