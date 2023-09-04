News18 Evening Digest: Routes to Take/Avoid in Delhi During G20 Summit And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the G20 Summit, Sanatan Dharma row and other stories.

Travelling to Delhi Airport, Rly Station During G20 Summit? Check Routes to Take/Avoid, Metro Lines & More | FAQ

Delhi is all set to open its doors to the world this weekend with the G20 Summit which will be an opportunity for the country to showcase its values, cultural heritage, development and hospitality in line with the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. READ MORE

Sanatan Dharma Row: Why Congress Has to Keep the Faith in DMK despite its Soft Hindutva

Just three months ago, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, while attacking the Bajrang Dal, had said that he didn’t consider them to be the champions of Hindutva and that he, as a devout Hindu, believed in the Sanatan Dharma. Today, the Congress is caught in a crossfire, as its ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has questioned the Sanatan Dharma. READ MORE

‘Always Talks about Fate’: Biden to Drop Out of the US Presidential Race? Biographer Responds

Franklin Foer, who wrote a biography of US President Joe Biden, said that while it may come as a surprise, it will not be a total shocker if the US President drops out of the 2024 race by the end of 2023. READ MORE

Apple Could Finally Make iPad Pro The Ideal MacBook Replacement

Apple clearly sees the iPad Pro lineup as the closest ally for its MacBook series. The variant has a large screen, PC-like hardware and all the raw ingredients to be considered as an alternative to the Macs but if there is one thing that has denied the company its wishes, it has to be the layout of the keyboard which Apple calls the Magic Keyboard. READ MORE

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Ready For Action In A Police Uniform, Drops The Latest Poster; Check It Out

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited movies of the year and there is no doubt about it. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers opened advance bookings across the country on Friday, September 1, after the massy trailer was dropped and showcased at the Burj Khalifa. As the film is just three days away from its grand release, Shah Rukh Khan teased a new poster, urging fans to book their tickets now. READ MORE

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan Drop Easy Catches Against Nepal

Team India failed to put their A-game on the field during the powerplay in the Asia Cup 2023 contest against Nepal on Monday. After a below-par batting performance against Pakistan in their opening match, the Indian team had an off outing as a fielding unit in their second group-stage clash. READ MORE