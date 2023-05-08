News18 Evening Digest: Row Over Sonia Gandhi's 'Karnataka's Sovereignty' Remark; Go First Asked to Stop Tickets Sale & Other Top Stories

News18 is covering all important news from the Karnataka election to Cyclone Mocha.

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Row Over Sonia’s ‘Sovereignty’ Remark, BJP Moves EC Seeking ‘Derecognition’ of Congress

The BJP on Monday moved the Election Commission seeking action against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and derecognition of her party for her use of the term “sovereignty” for Karnataka during the state poll campaign. READ MORE

Go First Crisis: DGCA Asks Airline to Immediately Stop Sale of Tickets, Issues Show Cause Notice

Banrukpt Go First Airline has been asked to stop taking fresh bookings till further orders. The aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a notice to the Wadia Group-owned carrier for its failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner, PTI reported citing sources. READ MORE

Exes Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s AWKWARD IIFA Banter in Front of Saif Goes Viral; Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, who were once in a relationship, had an awkward encounter during an IIFA Awards, and the old video of their interaction has now gone viral on social media. In the video, shared on Reddit, Shahid and Farhan Akhtar are seen hosting the award show. And then the Kabir Singh actor called on stage Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for presenting an award. READ MORE

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: GT Close in on Playoff Spot; RR, LSG Slip; SRH Keeps Hopes

After a dominating 56-run win over LSG, Gujarat Titans are on the verge of clinching the first spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs. However, a chaotic Sunday turned the playoff race completely open, as Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants faltered. Rajasthan Royals have faced five defeats in their last six games, the latest coming at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chennai Super Kings, currently in the second spot, have strengthened their position with a win over Mumbai Indians. READ MORE

What Is ONDC? It’s Offering Food Cheaper Than Swiggy, Zomato

Internet users are sharing screenshots of getting cheaper foods ordered via ONDC as compared to Swiggy or Zomato. The ONDC, which is an open technology network based on an open protocol, is gaining popularity fast as it recently crossed the 5,000 daily orders mark in the retail category, mainly foods and beverages (F&B) and grocery. READ MORE

