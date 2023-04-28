News18 Evening Digest: SC Directs States to Act Against Hate Speech Even if No Complaint And Other Top Stories

‘Affecting Fabric of Nation’: SC Directs States to Act Against Hate Speech Even if No Complaint

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and union territories to take suo moto action against those making hate speeches even if there is no complaint. The apex court’s directions came while hearing a hate speech case. READ MORE

Wrestlers’ Protest Updates: ‘Agitation to Continue Till Brij Bhushan’s Arrest’; FIR Against WFI Chief Today, SC Told

The Delhi Police will register an FIR in the Wrestling Federation of India sexual harassment case on Friday, solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court. The top court asked the police officers to carry out a threat assessment and provide security to the minor wrestler. The matter will be heard again on May 5. READ MORE

Jiah Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput to Tunisha Sharma: Why Suicide Abetment Charge is Tough to Prove Sans Concrete Evidence

Abreak-up does not amount to abetment of suicide, a charge that carries a stiff 10-year sentence and is perhaps the most difficult charge to prove unless there is clinching evidence – this has been exposed yet again in the Jiah Khan case in which actor Sooraj Pancholi has been acquitted of the charge after nearly a decade. READ MORE

Manish Sisodia’s Bail Plea Rejected by Delhi Court in Excise Scam Case

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of former deputy chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case. The CBI had on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. READ MORE

What’s Brewing This Election in India’s Coffee Country Kodagu, Where Sword of Tipu Still Dangles above

The picture-perfect Kodagu district with its beautiful misty hills, extensive acres of sweet-smelling coffee plantations, and spice adding to its allure, is also in the midst of election heat. Known as the Scotland of India, Kodagu has an old-world charm, and the people are known for their warm and welcoming nature. READ MORE

