News18 Evening Digest: SC Gives Big Relief for Rahul Gandhi in Modi Surname Case And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on the Supreme Court’s decision in the Modi Surname case, IIM (Amendment) Bill 2023 cleared by Lok Sabha and and other stories.

Modi Surname Case: Big Relief for Rahul Gandhi as Supreme Court Stays His Conviction

It’s a big day for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in Modi surname case, paving way for him to return to Parliament and also fight elections. READ MORE

Days After CM Chouhan Washed Tribal’s Man Feet, His MLA’s Son Shoots Another Person

Son of Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ramlallu Vaish shot a man belonging to the tribal community in Singrauli district. The accused has been identified as Vivek Vaish. READ MORE

IIM (Amendment) Bill 2023 Cleared by Lok Sabha, Govt Says ‘No Intention of Encroaching Autonomy’

The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which seeks to make the President of India ‘Visitor’ to the premier business schools was cleared in the Lok Sabha on Friday, amid the Opposition raising concerns that the move may limit the autonomy of these top institutions.READ MORE

Tata Punch CNG Launch in India: Price Starts at Rs 7.10 Lakh, Details Here

Tata Motors has launched the Punch CNG in a price range of Rs 7.10-9.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the country. It is offered in five trims namely Pure, Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished, and Accomplished Dazzle. Tata Punch CNG was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. READ MORE

Raveena Tandon Flaunts Hot Pink As She Channels Her Inner-Barbie; Fans Say ‘Ageing In Reverse’

Raveena Tandon became the proud recipient of Padma Shri this year. The evergreen actress along with the Oscar winning composer MM Keeravani had received the fourth highest civilian award from President Droupadi Murmu during an auspicious ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Since Raveena Tandon likes to step out in impeccable outfits, it wasn’t unusual for the actress to be papped on Friday and like always, she was dressed to impress. READ MORE

Australia Open: HS Prannoy to Face Priyanshu Rajawat in Semis as PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Crash Out

India’s HS Prannoy edged out his quarterfinal opponent Anthony Sinisuka Ginting at the ongoing Australia Open on Thursday. The win ensured that the veteran Indian shuttler moved into the final four of the tournament. READ MORE