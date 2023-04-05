News18 Evening Digest: SC Refuses to Entertain Plea on 'Misuse' of Central Probe Agencies And Other Top Stories

Big Blow to Opposition, SC Refuses to Entertain Plea on ‘Misuse’ of Central Probe Agencies

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea filed by 14 parties, led by the Congress, alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against opposition leaders and seeking guidelines for the future. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that political leaders cannot be put on a higher pedestal and cannot be given immunity. READ MORE.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Actor Kichcha Sudeep to Campaign for BJP, Extends Support to ‘Mama’ Bommai

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Karnataka Assembly elections, giving the ruling party a shot in the arm as it seeks to retain power in the state. READ MORE

MHA Issues Advisory To All States for Hanuman Jayanti After Ram Navami Violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all states and union territories (UTs) over preparation for Hanuman Jayanti, asking them to ensure maintenance of law and order. READ MORE

Fear of Rebellion, Family Politics and Fresh Faces: Why JDS, Cong & BJP Are Waiting to Reveal Final K’taka Picks

The BJP, Congress, and JDS are seen to be carefully playing the ‘ticket’ juggling game to ensure they do not drop the ball in the upcoming assembly elections. All three parties have been screening their candidates to find a ‘winner’ in every seat while keeping a hawk eye on the candidate list of rival parties. READ MORE

‘My Son Was Brainwashed, is Not Part of Any Organisation’: Kerala Train Attack Suspect’s Father

After 27-year-old Shahrukh Saifi allegedly set fire on a co-passenger on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express by pouring an inflammable liquid on Sunday, his father said that he “could have been brainwashed by some people." READ MORE

‘Is It Because He Questioned Exam Paper Leak?’ Arrest of Telangana BJP Chief Triggers War of Words

The midnight arrest of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar from his residence at Karimnagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state has created a flutter. Kumar was produced before the Warangal sessions court today. READ MORE

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill Catch up During IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match

Delhi Capitals played their first home game of the season in front of their eager fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday and the team’s captain, Rishabh Pant, who is nursing his injuries following a horrendous crash, was present at the famous Feroz Shah Kotla to watch his side’s first IPL 2023 game in their own backyard. READ MORE

