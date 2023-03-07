News18 Evening Digest: Shaliza Dhami Becomes 1st Woman Officer in IAF History to Command Combat Unit & Other Top Stories

Shaliza Dhami Becomes 1st Woman Officer in IAF History to Command Combat Unit | Know About Her

Aday ahead of International Women’s Day, the Indian Air Force announced that it has selected Group Captain Shaliza Dhami to take over command of a frontline combat unit in the Western sector. Breaking the glass ceiling, she has become the first woman officer in the IAF’s history who has been given command of a frontline combat unit. READ MORE

Aaftab a Trained Chef, Knew How to Preserve Flesh: What Cops Told Court About Shraddha Walkar Murder

Delhi Police on Tuesday told the Saket court that Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, is a “trained chef" and knows how to preserve flesh. READ MORE

NIA Intensifies Drive Against Crime Syndicates, Attaches 5 More Properties in Haryana, Delhi

Following investigations in cases against three major organised crime syndicates/gangs being operated by Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda, Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha group, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached another four properties in Haryana and 1 in Delhi owned by members of organised crime syndicates. READ MORE

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s First Holi Pics After Wedding Make Fans Scream ‘Oye Hoye’

Ever since Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have tied the knot, they are leaving no stone unturned to leave fans in complete awe repeatedly. On Tuesday afternoon too, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his first Holi celebration with his ‘Mrs’ aka Kiara Advani. READ MORE

‘Lot of Talk Around Pitches. Whatever It Is..’: Rahul Dravid Offers Verdict on Ahmedabad Pitch

After India’s harrowing 9-wicket defeat against Australia in Indore in the third Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, the spotlight has again turned on the pitches. READ MORE

Will Japan Really ‘Disappear’? A Deep Delve Into the Nation’s Population Problem | Explained

According to an adviser to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan would “dissapear" if it cannot prevent a drop in its birth rate that threatens the social safety net and economy. READ MORE

Prateek Kuhad: ‘Had Always Been an Introverted Performer, Very Reserved and Shy’ | Exclusive

Singer Prateek Kuhad, when asked how he is reinventing himself in the world of indie music and maintaining the fan base he enjoys says, “I like to push myself artistically, more than anything." Prateek, who’s one of country’s most celebrated singer and songwriters, had no plans of being in this field initially until his college days in New York where he played his first live show in 2011. After an extravagant performance at Vh1 Supersonic, the 33-year-old exclusively spoke about his journey in indie music, his biggest takeaways and all things in between. READ MORE

