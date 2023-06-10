News18 Evening Digest: Sharad Pawar Makes Daughter NCP's New Working Prez and Other Top Stories

Hello Readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Nationalist Congress Party’s key political announcements and other top stories.

Sharad Pawar Names Daughter Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as NCP Working Presidents; No Responsibility for Nephew Ajit

In a major political announcement, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, on Saturday, named his daughter Supriya Sule and senior leader Praful Patel as new working presidents of the party. Pawar made the big announcement at the 25th anniversary of NCP, which was founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999. READ MORE

READ MORE Amid speculations that the Bharatiya Janata Janata (BJP) may snap ties with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) ahead of Haryana assembly elections next year, CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said BJP Haryana in-charge Biplab Deb will decide on the future of alliance with the JJP.

READ MORE The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is expected to intensify further on Saturday and move nearly north-northeastwards over the course of two days, the India Meteorological Department said. The weather agency also said that the Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the remaining parts of Kerala and additional areas of the southern peninsula within the next two days.

READ MORE Kangana Ranaut took an indirect jibe at rumours doing the rounds that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram in the new Ramayan film. For the unversed, earlier this week, it was claimed that Ranbir has been roped in to lead Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayan. There are also claims that Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play Sita. While Nitish is yet to react to these claims, Kangana indirectly reacted to reports and slammed the alleged casting.