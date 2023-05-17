CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18 Evening Digest: Shivakumar Not Ready To take K'taka Dty CM Post, School Teacher's Brutal Murder By Stalker and Other Top Stories

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 17:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (left) are fighting for the top post in Karnataka. (PTI)

We are also covering: Air India Delhi-Sydney Flight Hit by Severe Turbulence, Several Passengers Injured; Islamabad High Court Grants Blanket Relief to Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan till May 31; Aishwarya Rai BRUTALLY Trolled For Her Style As She Heads to Cannes 2023 With Aaradhya Bachchan and more

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on the Karnataka Chief Minister’s candidate selection, the brutal murder of a Rajasthan teacher by a stalker and other top stories.

Karnataka CM announcement in Next 72 Hours; Shivakumar Not Ready to Take Dy CM Post, Say Sources

Amid a race for the Karnataka chief minister’s post, two aspirants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar held separate back-to-back meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to decide the final name for the top post in the southern state. Addressing the media outside Kharge’s 10 Rajaji Marg residence, senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said a decision on the next Karnataka CM is likely on Wednesday or Thursday and a new cabinet in the state will be in place in the next 48-72 hours. READ MORE

Rajasthan: School Teacher Stabbed to Death by Jilted Lover Outside Ajmer Police Chowky

A school teacher was stabbed to death outside a police station in broad day light in Rajasthan’s Ajmer. The police said the accused, Vivek Singh (30), was in one-sided love with the victim, Kirti Soni (32), and was pressurising her to marry him. Soni was upset with this and told her friend Anil about Vivek, according to a report in Dainik Baskar. READ MORE

Air India Delhi-Sydney Flight Hit by Severe Turbulence, Several Passengers Injured

Several passengers on board the Delhi-Sydney Air India flight on Tuesday sustained injuries due to severe turbulence mid-air, according to an ANI report. The injured passengers received medical assistance on arrival at the Sydney airport. No passenger was admitted to the hospital. READ MORE

Islamabad High Court Grants Blanket Relief to Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan till May 31

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday received blanket relief from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as it extended its orders against his arrest in further cases till May 31, GeoNews said in a report. The IHC extended the relief while hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea seeking details of all cases filed against the outfit’s chief. Imran Khan earlier claimed that he was booked in more than 100 cases. READ MORE

Aishwarya Rai BRUTALLY Trolled For Her Style As She Heads to Cannes 2023 With Aaradhya Bachchan

     Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set for her annual visit to Cannes 2023 and much like the recent years, she is joined by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Late Tuesday night, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted at the airport, making their way to the international film festival. While they were surrounded by bodyguards, fans present at the airport thronged to catch a glimpse of the Ponniyin Selvan star and try their luck to get a selfie with her as well. READ MORE
