News18 Evening Digest: Three Jawans Killed As Vehicle Catches Fire in J&K And Other Top Stories

India Says Embassy in Sudan in ‘Fighting Zone’, Asks Stranded Citizens to Avoid It

India on Thursday said its embassy in violence-hit Sudan falls under the “fighting zone" and advised the stranded Indian nationals to avoid visiting there as no officials are present inside the building. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said New Delhi is coordinating closely with various countries to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals stuck in the strife-torn African country following the clashes between the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary force. READ MORE

At Least 3 Army Jawans Killed as Vehicle Catches Fire After ‘Lightning Strike’ in J&K’s Poonch

At least three jawans were killed on Thursday after an Army vehicle they were travelling in caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area. READ MORE

Atiq Ahmad Murder Case: SIT Team Visits Spot Where Mafia Brothers Were Killed, Recreate Crime Scene

Aspecial investigation team (SIT) team formed by the Uttar Pradesh government visited the spot where gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot in Prayagraj and recreated the crime scene, reports said on Thursday. READ MORE

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to Hold Roadshow in Devanahalli Town Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday, adding that PM Modi’s campaign programme is being finalised. “There is all possibility of the Prime Minister campaigning in about 20 places. In most (of these) places, he will address rally-meeting and in some, there will be road-shows”, Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. READ MORE

It’s Intolerable, HC Tells YouTube Channels After Fake Videos Claim Aaradhya Bachchan Is ‘No More’

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan recently moved the Delhi High Court and filed a suit seeking an injunction against several YouTube channels from posting fake news about her health. READ MORE

Eid-Al-Fitr 2023 LIVE Updates: Festivities to Commence in India, Saudi After Shawwal Crescent Sighting at This Time

Muslims around the globe are preparing to observe Eid al-Fitr 2023, as the month of Ramadan, which involves fasting for a period of thirty days, comes to an end. The date of Eid is determined by the sighting of the moon, and this year it is anticipated to commence on Saturday, April 22. READ MORE

