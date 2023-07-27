News18 Evening Digest: Allahabad HC Extends Stay on Gyanvapi Mosque ASI Survey Till August & Other Top Stories

Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad HC Extends Stay on ASI Survey Till Aug 3, Reserves Order

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday extended the stay on the survey of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the Gyanvapi mosque till August 3.The High Court also reserved the order on a plea challenging a court order on directions to conduct a scientific survey of the complex. It will now pronounce the order on August 3.

Manipur Villages Turn Ghost Towns: News18 Travels to Worst-Hit Sugnu & Serou | Exclusive

As the ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis continue in Manipur, News18 travelled to Sugnu and Serou, said to be among the worst-hit, to check the state of locals. Sugnu, a small town at the southern tip of Kakching district in Manipur, bears a ravaged look. READ MORE

PM Modi, President Xi Discussed ‘Need to Stabilise’ India-China Ties During Bali G20 Summit, Says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a discussion on border issues between the two countries. The two leaders also talked about stabilising bilateral issues, during their meeting at the G20 Summit last year in Indonesia’s Bali. READ MORE

SC Allows Extension of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s Term Till September 15

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra to continue in the post till September 15 in lieu of “national interest". On Wednesday, the Centre moved the apex court seeking Mishra’s continuance till October 15, saying his absence during the ongoing FATF review will adversely impact India’s national interests. READ MORE

Mumbai Weather News LIVE: ‘Red’ Warning in City, NDRF in Parts of Maha; Telangana Schools Shut

The IMD has extended the red alert in Mumbai till Friday and has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm), over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on Thursday. The Telangana government declared holiday for all educational institutions across the state for Friday as roads have been washed away and a red alert has been issued for eight districts. READ MORE

Pune Woman Raped at Gunpoint In front of Husband Over Loan Default; Accused Arrested

A horrifying incident has come to light where a 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped at knifepoint in the presence of her husband. The man had defaulted on a small personal loan. READ MORE