News18 Evening Digest: Shah Tears Into Oppn Over Support to AAP on Services Bill And Other Top Stories

Parliament Updates: Think About Delhi, Not Alliance, Shah Tears Into Oppn Over Support to AAP on Services Bill

The Centre hopes to pass the Delhi Services Bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday, August 3. The issue has exposed the fissures in the Opposition. While the ‘INDIA’ bloc remains united on the matter, parties like Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) have refused to be a part of this unity and have decided to support the Bill. READ MORE

Oppn Cookie Finally Crumbles With Manipur Proposal to Modi Sarkar on 11th Day of House Logjam. Here’s Why

Eleven days into repeated adjournments in Rajya Sabha, there seems to be a glimmer of hope in running of the Upper House, with the Opposition sending a proposal to the government on how the discussion on Manipur can be taken forward. READ MORE

Will Putin Attend G20 in India? No Confirmation Yet But Hope for Full Participation, Say Sources | Exclusive

There is no confirmation yet on the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the G20 Summit in India next month though New Delhi looks forward to the full participation of all invitees, top sources in the Indian government told News18 on Thursday. READ MORE

​​Saffron Scoop | With 131 Votes in RS, 366 in LS, Delhi Bill & No-Confidence Motion to be Cakewalk for Modi’s NDA​​

The BJP is not just sitting pretty in Lok Sabha for the upcoming no confidence motion, which is slated to be discussed between August 8 and 10, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi may defeat it with a bigger and more impressive margin than in 2018 when a similar motion was brought against the government. READ MORE

12-yr-old Girl Raped, Burnt Alive in Rajasthan Coal Furnace; Villagers Say ‘More Bodies Could Be Inside’

Burnt body of a 12-year-old girl was found in a coal furnace in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district. The girl was allegedly gangraped and thrown in the furnace in district’s Kotri town. Police detained five people in connection with the case on Thursday. READ MORE

Centre Imposes Import Restrictions on Laptops, Tablets, PCs; Curbs Effective Immediately

The government on Thursday, August 3, imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers with immediate effect. The move is expected to cut imports from countries like China. READ MORE