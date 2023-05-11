News18 Evening Digest: Uddhav Asks Shinde to Resign on Moral Grounds After SC Verdict And Other Top Stories

Shiv Sena LIVE Updates: Uddhav Asks Shinde to Resign on Moral Grounds After SC Verdict; CM Says Truth Has Won

In a big relief for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the formation of the Shiv Sena government with the support of BJP, as Uddhav Thackeray resigned without facing a floor test. READ MORE

How Uddhav Thackeray’s Impulsive Resignation in 2022 Closed Doors to His Comeback as Maharashtra CM

Did Uddhav Thackeray show his political inexperience by resigning as the chief minister of Maharashtra on June 29, 2022, after being in the chair for two-and-a-half years? The man catapulted to the CM’s chair for the first time as a result of an unlikely alliance may have missed a trick, with the Supreme Court now saying it could have reinstated him had he not resigned. READ MORE

Delhi Govt vs Centre: Kejriwal Calls SC Verdict ‘Victory of Democracy’; BJP Warns of ‘Long Term Ramifications’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Centre-Delhi services row that ruled the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over services in the national capital. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is set to the Delhi Secretariat for the first time in many months and held a meeting with his cabinet ministers, termed the verdict a “victory of democracy" READ MORE

Van Explodes in Italy’s Milan Injuring One, Causes Dark Smoke Over City

Avan that was transporting oxygen tanks exploded in the centre of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of a nursery school and residential apartment buildings, Italian media reported. One person was reported injured. READ MORE

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Pakistan SC Asks NAB to Produce Ex-PM in Court within an Hour

The violent protests against Imran Khan’s arrest continued in Pakistan on Day 3, resulting in at least eight deaths and 290 injuries on Thursday. At least 1,900 enraged protesters have been rounded up in running battles with law enforcers across the country. READ MORE

TMKOC’s Asit Modi Accused of Sexual Harassment By ‘Roshan’ Jennifer Mistry; Actress Quits Show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi has landed in a legal trouble once again. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular sitcom has accused Modi of sexual harassment. Jennifer has filed a complaint against Asit Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the work place. READ MORE