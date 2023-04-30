News18 Evening Digest: Ukraine’s Tweet on 'Maa Kali' Sparks Outrage; Meet PM Modi's Mentor & Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 is covering all important stories this evening from a gas leak in Ludhiana which claimed 11 lives to outrage over Ukraine’s defence ministry “Maa Kali" tweet.

‘Assault on Hindu Sentiments’: Ukraine Defence Ministry’s Tweet on ‘Maa Kali’ Sparks Outrage

A tweet by Ukraine’s defence ministry has sent shockwaves on social media in India. The tweet, which contained a morphed image of a female figure above blast smoke, sparked outrage from people in India for allegedly mimicking the Hindu deity Kali. READ MORE

Mann Ki Baat @100: Meet PM Modi’s Mentor, Laxman Rao Inamdar ‘Vakil Saheb’

On the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme Mann ki Baat, he made a mention of Laxman Rao Inamdar, the advocate and RSS leader, considered his mentor. READ MORE

Ludhiana Gas Leak Updates: 11 Dead, Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia Announced; Doctors Say Gas Affected Brain

At least 11 people were killed, and four more have fallen ill, after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area in this Punjab district on Sunday. The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, police said. Meanwhile, the area where the leakage happened has been sealed while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed there. READ MORE

Licences Suspended, Med Sale Ban: News18 ‘Fake’ Pharmacists Exposé Pushes Bihar Govt to Find Cure

Taking note of CNN-News18’s exposé across cities and follow-ups on fake pharmacies over months, the Bihar government has suspended the licences of 1,781 medical stores in 31 districts, cancelled one licence, banned the sale of medicines in 965 pharmacies in nine districts due to the absence of a pharmacist and submitted the record of 630 pharmacists from 16 districts to the Pharmacy Council of Bihar to check their veracity. A first information report (FIR), too, has been filed against one fraudster posing as a pharmacist. The state government revealed the details of the action taken in its report in the Patna High Court. READ MORE

Pune-Mumbai Expressway Sees Bumper-to-bumper Traffic, 10-km Long Queues Due to Weekend Rush

Pune-Mumbai expressway saw up to 10-km long queues on Saturday with a huge number of people out for a weekend getaway to some tourist places like Goa, Lonavla, Mahabaleshwar and Tapola that the speed corridor leads to. READ MORE

Jiah Khan’s Mother ‘Destroyed’ Case, ‘Disowned Her Earlier Statement’; Here’s What Court Said

A special CBI court in Mumbai recently acquitted Sooraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan suicide case. While acquitting Pancholi, Judge AS Sayyad said that the evidence against the Bollywood actor was “vague and general”. READ MORE

In 100th Mann Ki Baat Episode, PM Modi Says ‘Did Not Leave My Home 50 Years Ago Just To…’ | Top Quotes

From the first episode of Mann Ki Baat on Vijaya Dashami in 2014 to the memorable joint broadcast with then US President Barack Obama to interacting with extraordinary Indians along the way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled special moments of his radio journey as he addressed the 100th episode of the monthly programme. READ MORE

