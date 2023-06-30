News18 Evening Digest: Uttarakhand UCC Draft Prepared, Manipur CM Biren Singh On Resignation And Other Top Stories

Hello readers, in today’s digest, News18 brings you the latest updates on Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft, High drama in Manipur after Biren Singh’s resignation and other top stories.
Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Draft Ready, ‘Will Be Printed & Sent to Govt Soon’
A five-member panel, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, on Friday addressed a press conference on Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code and informed that the draft is ready. The committee was given the responsibility to draft the UCC for the northern states. READ MORE
N Biren Singh on Friday clarified that he will not be resigning from the post of chief minister as it was a “crucial juncture" for Manipur. “At this crucial juncture, I wish to clarify that I will not be resigning from the post of Chief Minister," he tweeted after the high-voltage drama unfolded in Imphal over his resignation after thousands of demonstrators blocked his convoy from proceeding towards Raj Bhavan. READ MORE
In a big development in Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that they are still awaiting responses from Facebook and Google. In 2021, CBI sent a formal request seeking details regarding late actors’ deleted chats, posts and emails from the social media giants. With this deleted information, the agency plans to examine what might have really transpired in June 2020. READ MORE
The Indian government welcomed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit which will take place in a virtual format next week. READ MORE
Hema Malini has been vocal about how she has had “an unconventional marriage" with Dharmendra, who fell in love with her while he was already married to Prakash Kaur. Hema Malini has previously revealed that she maintains a respectable distance from Dharmendra’s “other family" as she doesn’t want to disturb them. READ MORE