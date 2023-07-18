News18 Evening Digest: WFI Chief vs Wrestlers; Mumbai Rains, Opposition Meeting, And Other Top Stories

Hello readers, News18 evening digest brings you the top stories; WFI Chief vs Wrestlers: Setback for Wrestlers as Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail to Brij Bhushan; Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Expected in City This Week; Orange Alert Issued For Tomorrow, among other top stories.

WFI Chief vs Wrestlers: Setback for Wrestlers as Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail to Brij Bhushan

Sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been granted interim bail by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court in connection with allegations of sexual harassment by multiple women wrestlers against him. READ MORE

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Expected in City This Week; Orange Alert Issued For Tomorrow

Mumbaikars had a rainy start to the week with substantial rainfall recorded in the city throughout Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is expected to continue receiving light to heavy rainfall at isolated places. READ MORE

Opposition Meeting: Kharge Says Cong ‘Not Interested’ in PM Post, Admits to ‘State Level’ Differences

The Congress is not interested in gaining power or staking claim to prime ministership in 2024, party president Mallikarjun Kharge told leaders of 26 opposition parties on Tuesday when they met for a brainstorming session in Bengaluru to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year. READ MORE

J&K: 4 Terrorist Killed in Operation ‘Trinetra 2’ in Poonch, One Detained

At least four terrorists were killed by the security forces in a joint operation in the Sindhara area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch. Security forces have also busted a terrorist hideout and nabbed a person during their search operation, official sources said on Tuesday. READ MORE

‘Serbinator is Human Too’: Novak Djokovic’s Angry Young Man Persona Still Exists However Dormant

Just as it seemed as though there wasn’t a player on the tour at the moment to bring an end to the Nova Djokovic juggernaut, Wimbledon 2023 provided the anti-thesis to the rampant run of the Serbian, who managed to claim the title at all four previous editions of the All England Championships. READ MORE

Did Kangana Ranaut Call Ranbir, Alia Bhatt ‘Fake Husband-Wife’? Actress Says ‘This Farzi Jodi…’

Kangana Ranaut has shared a scathing post on her Instagram account, attacking “a farzi husband-wife jodi" who is allegedly spreading fake news against her. This cryptic post comes hours after Kangana bashed multiple media reports for “demeaning" her over her potential collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi. READ MORE