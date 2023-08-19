News18 Evening Digest: Why Nurse Lucy Letby Killed 7 Babies? Probe Agency Finds Likely Reasons And Other Top Stories

Hello, readers! In today’s evening digest, News18 brings to you the latest updates on Lucy Letby baby killing case, Chandrababu Naidu’s promises on reducing power charges and other stories.

Why Did Nurse Lucy Letby Kill 7 Babies? Know What Probe Agency Thinks Were Likely Reasons

The jurors who were fighting to hold back tears at the Manchester Crown Court were given a number of possible motives by the prosecutors during the infant-killer nurse Lucy Letby’s 10-month trial. READ MORE

Post-Covid World: India Probing Reason Behind ‘Sudden Deaths’ of Youngsters in 2 Big Studies, Says ICMR Chief

The Indian Council of Medical Research – India’s apex medical research body – is conducting two breakthrough studies to understand the reason behind, what it calls, “sudden deaths” of youngsters in the post-Covid world. READ MORE

Chandrababu Promises to Reduce Power Charges After Coming Back to Power in Andhra Pradesh

TDP supremo and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday promised that power charges will be reduced if his party comes to power in the state. READ MORE

Titan Acquires 27.2% More Stake in CaratLane for Rs 4,621 Crore; Control Now Increases To 98.28%

Tata group-managed jewellery maker Titan on Saturday announced raising its stake in its subsidiary and new-age jewellery brand CaratLane to 98.28 per cent by acquiring an additional 27.18 per cent share for Rs 4,621 crore. READ MORE

Deepika Padukone Rates Ranveer Singh Brutally Low On His Clean-Shaven Look: ‘It Doesn’t Work…’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the ‘it’ couples of Bollywood, and their love story is straight out of a fairy tale. They’re not just lovey-dovey – they’re like best buddies who tease each other and give honest opinions. The duo fell in love while working on Ram Leela and eventually got married in Italy in 2018. READ MORE

France And Arsenal Legend Theirry Henry Set To Take Over As France’s New U21 National Team Coach

Latest reports from the French National Team’s camp suggest that Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry might be next in line to take the helm as the head coach of the U21 national team. READ MORE