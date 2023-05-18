News18 Evening Digest: Why Siddaramaiah Was Always Default CM Choice for Congress in Karnataka And Other Top Stories

Inspired by Lohia, Mass Leader, AHINDA Champion: Why Siddaramaiah Was Always Default CM Choice for Congress

There are two reasons why the Congress is strong in Karnataka – one is its organisation and the other is that it has a mass leader in Siddaramaiah," a senior BJP leader told News18 last month in the middle of the hectic Karnataka campaign. When we cited this anecdote to Siddaramaiah in a subsequent meeting, he just smiled and said, “For once, the BJP is right." READ MORE

Supreme Court Stays Bengal Govt’s Order Banning ‘The Kerala Story’, Asks Makers For Disclaimer

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the West Bengal government’s May 8 order banning screening of film ‘The Kerala Story’. This means theatres in West Bengal can now screen the film. The apex court also asked the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the safety of moviegoers after theatre owners decided to stop screening the film due to security concerns. READ MORE

Aryan Khan Case: NCB Seniors Lauded Raid, Asked to Fight for Remand of SRK’s Son, Claims Sameer Wankhede

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede to question him in Aryan Khan drug bust case, his petition in Delhi High Court has recently claimed that he had kept his seniors in loop about the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son. READ MORE

Karnataka CM News LIVE: DK Will Be ‘Only’ Deputy, No Power-Sharing; Preps On In Bengaluru for Oath-Taking

The deadlock over who would become the Karnataka Chief Minister is over as the Congress on Thursday confirmed during a presser that Siddaramaiah will get the top post and DK Shivakumar will be the “only” Deputy Chief Minister in the southern state. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 12.30 pm on May 20. Hectic parleys were held for the last three days to decide the Chief Ministerial pick in Karnataka with both the aspirants Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar presenting their cases before the top brass. READ MORE

Congress Loyals vs ‘Outsiders’: After Pilot-Gehlot Rift, a New Storm in Rajasthan Before Elections

Anew crisis seems to have cropped up for the Congress in the run up to the Rajasthan elections. A local report stated that most of the independent MLAs supporting the Congress government and the MLAs who joined the party from BSP have demanded a “ticket guarantee". READ MORE

Tesla in India: EV Maker Discusses Car, Battery-making Incentives with Indian Officials

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. has engaged in discussions with Indian government officials this week, expressing its interest in participating in domestic incentives related to car and battery manufacturing, according to a confidential source familiar with the matter. READ MORE

Cannes LIVE UPDATES: Aishwarya Rai Receives Warm Welcome; Mrunal Thakur Dazzles In Shimmery Saree

top videos

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is underway at the French Riviera, and a number of Indian celebrities are in France to attend the prestigious film festival. As we look forward to Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival, it is reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be making her red carpet appearance today. READ MORE