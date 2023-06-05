News18 Evening Digest: Wrestlers Resume Railway Job, Mukhtar Ansari Gets Life in Jail & Other Top Stories

Wrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia & Vinesh Phogat Resume Railway Job, Say ‘Fight On’

Wrestler Sakshi Malik on Monday denied reports that claimed she has withdrawn from the wrestlers’ protest two days after meeting Amit Shah and resumed her job at the Northern Railways. READ MORE

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced To Life Imprisonment in 32-Year-Old Awadhesh Rai Murder Case

Varanasi’s MP MLA court on Monday convicted jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the Awadhesh Rai murder case. A five-time MLA, Ansari has been sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed on him. READ MORE

Sacred Games and Mirzapur Top IMDb’s Indian Web Series List; Dhindora By Bhuvan Bam Features Too

IMDb recently unveiled its list of the 50 most popular Indian web series, with Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Scam 1992, The Family Man, and Aspirants taking the top spots. In an Instagram post on Monday, IMDb shared a video montage offering a sneak peek into the complete list. The list includes web series from 12 different platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, MX Player, Voot, and JioCinema. READ MORE

Bengaluru-Chennai Train Travel Could be Less Than 2 Hours Soon, Here’s How

The current train travel time of 4.25 to 6.30 hours between Bengaluru and Chennai could come down to just 2 hours after a new semi-high-speed broad gauge line is established between the two southern cities. The Railways is conducting a final location survey (FLS) and a tender has been floated in this regard. READ MORE

How AI Helped Find a New Antibiotic to Fight a Deadly Superbug | Explained

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers from McMaster University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to unveil a new antibiotic. This breakthrough could potentially eradicate a formidable superbug that plagues hospitals and poses a significant threat to human health, as revealed in a study published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology. READ MORE