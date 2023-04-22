News18 Evening Digest: Yediyurappa Says BJP Will Get 125-130 Seats in Karnataka And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of the News18 evening digest, we are looking at BS Yediyurappa’s remarks on BJP’s performance in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. In other news, we are covering unprecedented defections from the BJP and Congress over ticket distribution ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Karnataka Elections: Tough for ‘Cheater’ Shettar to Win; BJP Will Get 125-130 Seats, Says Yediyurappa | Exclusive

The BJP will return to power in Karnataka with 125-130 seats in the 224-member Assembly, senior party leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa told News18 in an interview on Saturday, adding that the high command will take a call on demands for a Lingayat chief minister. READ MORE

Unprecedented Defections from BJP & Congress Raise Gowdas’ Hopes in Karnataka as JDS Eyes Hung House

Unlike his father JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, HD Kumaraswamy is a cricket fan. He is good at facing slog overs and with the all-important Karnataka assembly elections and IPL matches happening at the same time, “slog” seems to be the buzzword in the state. READ MORE

High Alert in Kerala After Threat Letter Warns of ‘Suicide Attack’ During PM Modi’s Kochi Trip

Kerala has been put on high alert after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office received a letter threatening a suicide attack during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kochi on April 24. BJP state president K Surendran received the letter a week ago and had handed it over to ADGP (Intelligence) T K Vinod Kumar, following which the police and intelligence department sprung into action. READ MORE

‘Gonna Be A Big Year’: Top US Official on Biden’s India Visit in September to Attend G20 Summit 2023

A US official confirmed that President Joe Biden is looking forward to travelling to India in September for G20 Leaders Summit. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu said 2023 is going to be a “big year” for the India-US relationship. READ MORE

Parineeti Chopra FINALLY Reacts To Raghav Chadha Wedding Rumours In Viral Video, Says ‘I Will…’

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is making headlines for her rumoured relationship and wedding plans with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. The couple is expected to tie the sacred knot this year. While they have been tight-lipped about their love affair, their casual lunch and dinner dates give it all away. Now a new video has surfaced online in which the actress can be seen reacting to the wedding rumours. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s Tiger Vs Pathaan ‘Just An Idea’; Is It Even Happening?

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting for the two superstar’s union on screen with Tiger Vs Pathaan. However, here’s some update which might leave everyone disappointed and heartbroken. If a recent report by E-Times is to be believed, Tiger Vs Pathaan is not happening anytime soon. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here