News18 G20 Town Hall: EU Supports Expansion of G20 Summit Backed by India, Says Envoy Ugo Astuto

Ahead of the much-awaited G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi, European Union’s Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto on Tuesday said that India has already achieved a lot in its G20 Presidency and was able to efficiently bring to the fore issues of utmost global importance.

Speaking at CNN-News18’s G20 Town Hall, Astuto said India successfully addressed issues like climate change, digital transition, women’s empowerment, and achievement of sustainable development goals that are topical to the international community, especially Europe.

He further said that the boost and special focus being given to Africa and its various developmental issues under India’s residence is earning a great deal of international regard. He also noted that it was under India’s presidency that the African Union was invited to join the G20.

On being asked about India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war, Astuto said that the EU understands India’s constraints and respects its position on the war adding that PM Modi’s message to Putin “that this is not an era for war" was a strong message.

He said the war can come to an only when Russia chooses to halt its aggression and respect international laws.

On the expansion of G20 under India’s presidency and the EU’s position on India pushing to induct Africa into the grouping, Astuto said that the Union offers unwavering support to India and has no objection to Africa being part of G20.

“We support the initiative taken by India to invite Africa to G20 and believe it to be a highly appropriate measure," said Astuto.

The EU envoy also discussed the status of ongoing FTA negotiations by India with the Union and said both the parties have so far successfully concluded 5 rounds of talks in this regard while another is expected to take place in October and said that both India and EU are dedicated to close an agreement soon.