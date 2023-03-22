News18 India Hosts 7th Edition of Chaupal; Stellar Panel of Leaders Share Insights on India’s Role as ‘Vishwaguru’

Top government officials, leaders and youth icons discussed and shared insights on India’s role as “Vishwaguru" against the backdrop of global geopolitical developments at the ‘News18 India Chaupal’ event held in New Delhi.

The seventh edition of the marquee initiative, News18 India Chaupal, provided a stage for top leaders in the government, including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Road Transportation and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, BJP National President JP Nadda and other leaders.

Here’s a look at the top quotes of senior leaders at News18 India Chaupal:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

“We are working proactively to reduce the stress for our students. Our commitment has always been to create a conducive learning environment that can help students achieve their highest potential."

“Through holistic skill-based training and integrated vocational guidance, we are empowering India’s youth to become self-reliant and attain gainful employment."

“Additionally, we are also providing various initiatives to encourage and empower more girls to get enrolled in school and complete their secondary education. Our aim has always been to provide an inclusive and holistic education for everyone across the nation."

“As we prepare the next generation of entrepreneurs in our country, we will create incubation agencies to bolster innovation and technology-based growth in the perceivable future."

Minister of Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw

“The Indian Railways has grown leaps and bounds in last few years and currently provides employment opportunities directly and indirectly to 3.89 lakh people. We will be expanding this capacity further by 1 lakh people in the coming years.”

“Today, we are setting new milestones in inclusive development and social upliftment. India has the highest concentration of AI innovators in the world. With our Digital India push, the nation will emerge as the pioneer of the next generation of AI technology. Looking towards future horizons, our focus will be on expanding the last mile of telecom connectivity and digital inclusive growth."

“Currently, India contributes 230 billion dollars towards the world IT industry, with over 80,000 start-ups, that employ 53 lakh personnel."

“Under the visionary leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, we have filed over 100 patents with 6G technology as we establish India as a digital hub."

“Our commitment is to foster 360 Digital Villages that will become focal points for holistic growth and inclusive good governance."

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya

“For us, healthcare is not commerce; for us, healthcare is a service. India has emerged from the disruptions and uncertainties of the pandemic stronger and more resilient than ever before."

“We have empowered our Make in India vaccine and distributed over 100 crore dosages across the country."

“India has emerged as a pioneer of the sustainable development model."

“Through our Indian vaccine, we have not only safeguarded our citizens but also expanded our vaccine diplomacy across the globe. Today, India has provided vaccine dosages to over 150 countries and continues to play a pivotal role in global geopolitics."

“India has also emerged as the World’s Pharmacy and our Indian-made essential drugs are being distributed in both developed and developing nations alike."

Minister of Road Transportation and Highways Nitin Gadkari

“The growth and development seen in India is testimony to the steadfast commitment of the government."

“We believe that politics is the instrument of socioeconomic reforms, and hence, the Center is developing logistics clusters worth Rs 2 lakh crore across the country. The visible change in the development of infrastructure in the country speaks for the performance of the government led by PM Modi."

“Our aim has been to focus on Agriculture Science, Water Conservation, Waste Management, Plastic Recycling, and Renewable Energy, all of which are crucial factors that will define this decade."

“Working on public sector transport, we are striving to continually lower the costs of electric vehicles and provide better service to the public."

“The construction of roads is a way to achieve progress, employment, and development; therefore, I have conducted work in my department worth more than Rs 50 lakh crore."

“Today, we are striving to make public e-vehicles more affordable so that we not only lower traffic congestion but also reduce urban pollution. Our mission is to reduce air, water, and noise pollution in Delhi by 50 to 60 percent in the coming years. Delhi is the pride of the nation, and we will endeavour to allocate 1000 crores towards the cleaning and expansion of the capital’s roads and logistical capacities."

“To reduce the import of aluminium, copper, and plastics, we have introduced a scrapping policy."

“We welcome Tesla to India, but they have their own conditions for entry into the market."

“Water, power, transport, and communication are needed for national wealth generation and the prerequisites for generating new avenues of employment."

“Our modus operandi has always been to create economically viable, technology-enabled, corruption-free, sustainable development models that benefit the common man of India."

BJP National President JP Nadda

“India is a powerhouse in itself, and today the world recognizes this more than ever before. Under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged stronger and more resilient even as the world’s geopolitics are in flux.

“When he (PM Modi) first became the Prime Minister, he focused on India’s neighbour-first policy and Act East policy and provided a healing touch to the SAARC countries. India has grown in stature, and the PM has made a firm India first policy the foundation of all foreign affairs."

“Indian policy is no longer influenced by western politics. India stands proud and independent. We are no longer hyphenated with Pakistan, no longer bracketed by the rogue nation that is a sponsor of global terrorism.”

“PM Modi worked tirelessly to establish India’s soft power on the world stage. He visited both Israel and Palestine. He visited both the US and Russia. He established strong interpersonal relations with Muslim-majority Middle Eastern Countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar."

“Today, Rupay Cards and UPI payments are accessible to the local vegetable vendor. The dream of a truly digital India was realized by PM Narendra Modi, who has integrated ADHAAR with the Ayushman Bharat initiative, ensuring that every beneficiary can avail of healthcare benefits worth Rs 5 lakhs with just a fingerprint."

Nadda also lauded PM Modi led initiatives for citizens including Centre’s free ration scheme, called Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna, Ujjwala Scheme, which provided LPG connections to women below the poverty line, Saubhagya Scheme, which provided last-mile connectivity and electricity connections to every rural household and Swachh Bharat Scheme to build toilets in every household in the country.

Read all the Latest India News here