News18 India's ‘Lucknow Adhiveshan’ to Discuss Achievements of Yogi Govt 2.0 as it Completes One Year

Published By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 12:37 IST

Lucknow, India

The event can be watched on News18 India and News18 Uttar Pradesh/ Uttarakhand March 26, 12 noon onwards.

Uttar Pradesh will mark the one-year anniversary of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s second term in office on March 25. The Yogi Adityanath government has been at the helm for six years now and has transformed the state under his visionary leadership.

To discuss and deliberate on the achievements of the government and the roadmap for the future, News18 India is all set to present ‘Lucknow Adhiveshan’ on March 26.

The Lucknow Adhiveshan will provide a platform for senior ministers and bureaucrats to talk about the state government’s initiatives for the welfare of the people of Uttar Pradesh. The event will cover topics such as the government’s efforts to support farmers, empower women, and provide opportunities for the youth.

The discussions will also focus on the development of infrastructure, law, and order, and the government’s vision for the future. The speakers will share their insights and experiences, highlighting the progress and transformation that the state has undergone under CM Yogi’s leadership.

