News18 Jharkhand Samwad 2023: CM Soren, State's Top Leaders Come Under One Roof to Discuss Key Issues

News18 Network organised Jharkhand Samwad at Hotel Radisson in Ranchi on Saturday. The event started with a special interaction with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren who spoke about his government’s approach to development, governance, and areas of priority.

The event also hosted top political leaders and other eminent personalities from diverse fields, who spoke extensively on various topics. It was covered live on News18 Bihar-Jharkhand from 1:00 pm onwards yesterday.

The event also had several panel discussions with senior ministers of the state including Alamgir Alam, Rameshwar Oraon, Satyanand Bhokta, Champai Soren; Joba Majhi; Banna Gupta, Badal Patralekh, Mithilesh Kumar Thakur, Hafizul Hassan along with Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji and MLA Deepika Pandey Singh.

It not only facilitated discussions on key political and policy-related issues but also focused on individuals who have been the flagbearers of social change and have achieved tremendous success in their chosen fields of sports, entertainment, and business.

Panelists including Himanshu Shekhar Choudhary, Chairman, Jharkhand State Food Commission; Ashish Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, ESL Steel Limited; Kishore Mantri, President, Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries; Niharika Prasad, Cricketer; Madhumita Kumari, Archer; Lovely Chaubey and Rupa rani Tirkey, CWG gold medallists; Riya Tirkey, Model and Shweta Basu Prasad, the award-winning actress talked about their inspiring stories, their lives, and experiences.

