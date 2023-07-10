A majority of Muslim women are in support of what experts say could be the major tenets of any Uniform Civil Code, according to the key findings of India’s biggest UCC survey conducted by the News18 Network.

Although the numbers in favour are slightly higher among the highly educated Muslim women (graduate+), the overall support, too, is high.

Without mentioning the UCC, 884 News18 reporters interviewed 8,035 Muslim women across 25 states and Union Territories in the country on the themes the UCC is likely to cover. The survey participants were Muslim women in the 18-65+ category.

The UCC, in effect, means one law which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, maintenance, among others. Muslim organisations reacted strongly to the Centre’s recent announcement that the Law Commission would hold UCC consultations afresh, with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) saying the “majoritarian morality” should not override religious freedom and rights of minority communities in the name of a code. News18 Network decided to check if its views are indeed shared by the wider community, especially women, who would be most affected if the status quo were to continue.

Here are the key findings: