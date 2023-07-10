News18 Mega UCC Poll: 76.5% Muslim Women Against Men Having the Right to Take 4 Wives

At least 76.5% Muslim women don’t want men from the community to have the right to take four wives, India’s biggest Uniform Civil Code (UCC) survey conducted by the News18 Network has found.

Without mentioning the UCC, 884 News18 reporters interviewed 8,035 Muslim women across 25 states and Union Territories in the country on themes the UCC is likely to cover. The survey participants were Muslim women in the 18-65+ category across regions, communities, educational and marital status, and across the educational spectrum, from the illiterate to the post-graduate.

The UCC, in effect, means one law which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, maintenance, among others. Muslim organisations reacted strongly to the Centre’s recent announcement that the Law Commission would hold UCC consultations afresh, with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) saying the “majoritarian morality” should not override religious freedom and rights of minority communities in the name of a code. News18 Network decided to check if its views are indeed shared by the wider community, especially women, who would be most affected if the status quo were to continue.

MARRYING FOUR WOMEN: ‘NO’ LOUDER FROM GRADUATES, 18-44 AGE GROUP

When asked if Muslim men should have the right to marry up to four women, 76.5% or 6,146 said ‘no’, 1,400 or 17.4% said ‘yes’, while 489 (6.1%) said ‘don’t know or can’t say’.

The ‘no’ was stronger in the 18-44 age group and among graduates.

#MegaUCCPoll: 76.5% of the respondents think that Muslim men should not be allowed to marry up to four women, reveals News18's mega survey "This survey is an eye-opener. It shows that Muslim society is ready for reforms in civil laws," says Parliamentary panel chief @SushilModi… pic.twitter.com/oxsT27ftpw — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 10, 2023

In 18-44 category, 78% (4,907) women said ‘no’, 16.8% (1,055) said ‘yes’ and 5.2% (333) said ‘don’t know or can’t say’. In case of 44+ age group, 71.2% (1,239) said ‘no’, 19.8% (345) said yes, and 9% (156) said ‘don’t know or can’t say’.

In case of graduates+, 78.6% (2,385) said ‘no’, 16.2% (490) said ‘yes’, and 5.2% (158) said ‘don’t know or can’t say’.

Of the surveyed women, 18.8% were in the 18-24 age group, 32.9% were aged 25-34, 26.6% were aged 35-44, 14.4% were aged 45-54, 5.4% were aged 55-64 and 1.9% were 65+. While 70.3% were married, 24.1% were unmarried, 2.9% were widowed and 2.9% divorced. A total of 73.1% of the respondents were Sunni, 13.3% Shia and 13.6% others.

Among the women surveyed, 10.8% were post-graduates, 27% graduates, 20.8% had studied up to Class 12+, 13.8% were Class 10+, 12.9% had studied till Class 5-10, 4.4% up to Class 5, 4.2% were illiterate and 4.2% had basic literacy, with 1.9% others.