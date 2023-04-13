News18 Morning Digest: BJP Looks to Yediyurappa For 'Margdarshan' as List Sparks Row And Other Top Stories

In today’s edition of News18 morning digest, we are looking at the growing dissent within the BJP over ticket distribution for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. In other news, one Army jawan lost his life in accidental firing at Punjab’s Bathinda Military Station.

Upset Veterans, Rising Dissent: BJP Looks to ‘Vidhura’ Yediyurappa for ‘Margdarshan’ As List Sparks Row

Deeply upset veterans, growing dissent, and threats to fight the May 10 Karnataka elections as independents have forced the BJP to seek the assistance of their troubleshooter BS Yediyurappa in the state unit. “Like in the Mahabharata where Vidhura has been the Margadarshak and counsellor for both the Pandavas and the Kauravas, Yediyurappa has been asked to try and curb the rebellion in the party before it takes a more serious turn,” said a staunch supporter of BSY to News18. READ MORE

Bathinda: Army Jawan Dies of Gunshot Wound at Military Station, No Link With Suspected ‘Fratricide’

One Army jawan lost his life in accidental firing at Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday. As per the report filed with police by the Army, when the alert was sounded during yesterday’s shooting, the jawan was setting up his weapon and in the process accidentally shot himself. A statement by the Army, however, said the jawan might have attempted to die by suicide. READ MORE

‘Acting Poor?’ Rishi Sunak Says He, Akshata Murthy Couldn’t Stay in Fancy Hotel; Dragged

One of UK PM Rishi Sunak’s interviews, where he recalled his courtship days with wife Akshata Murthy, is getting roasted on Twitter. In an interview with The Sunday Times in February, Sunak recalled the time when he and Akshata could not stay in a “fancy" hotel. “We got engaged in a place called Half Moon Bay - it was a place that when we were students, we met when we were studying together in the States, and we used to walk in this area and look up at this nice fancy hotel that we never could stay in," Sunak said. READ MORE

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 Witness Record Ridership of 1.7 Lakh Commuters in a Day

The Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7, which cover a 35-km stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi, have reported a record ridership of 1,70,248 commuters on a single day. The average daily ridership has also significantly increased to 1.6 lakh since the entire 35-km stretch began full operations on January 20 this year. READ MORE

‘MS Dhoni is Nursing a Knee Injury’: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Confirms, Says ‘It’s Hindering Him..’

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming dropped a massive bombshell on Wednesday confirming that MS Dhoni is suffering from a knee injury. Dhoni’s fitness has been questioned by former CSK legend Matthew Hayden, and now Fleming has now provided a major update on Thala’s fitness. READ MORE

Priyanka Chopra Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Lesbian Encounter In Viral Clip, Karan Johar Stunned

Priyanka Chopra did not shy away from revealing that she’s had a lesbian encounter. Her revelation did leave Karan Johar speechless. In a video now going viral, Priyanka is seen seated on the Koffee couch in an episode of Koffee With Karan with Deepika Padukone. In the clip, Karan asked Priyanka and Deepika if they’d been hit on by women. While Priyanka confidently said she has been, Deepika couldn’t help but tease Karan. READ MORE

