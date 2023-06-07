News18 Afternoon Digest: Human Error Suspected in Odisha Train Tragedy, Sabotage Ruled Out and Other Top Stories

Odisha Train Tragedy: Did Railway Staff Lose Track? Officials Hint at Human Error, Rule Out Sabotage

A huge push for punctuality and so many trains back to back in line on major routes not just put a lot of strain on the machines but humans too. And railway staff are no different. News18 spoke to a few officials who ruled out the possibility of “sabotage” in the Odisha incident, but said the error could have possibly made due to “overburdened” staff, and that it was an “unintentional mistake”. READ MORE

US ‘Monitoring Situation’ After Air India Flight Diverted to Russia, Exact No. of Americans Onboard Not Known

The United States said it is closely monitoring the situation after an Air India flight bound for San Francisco made an emergency landing in Russia. READ MORE

Delhi: Sarita Vihar Flyover To Remain Shut for 50 Days, Traffic Snarls Expected | Check Alternate Routes

Commuters in Delhi may have to face traffic snarls for the next 50 days, as the carriageways of the Sarita Vihar flyover on Outer Ring Road will remain closed from Wednesday owing to repair work being undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD). The flyover is a part of Mathura Road which connects southeast Delhi to Faridabad in Haryana. READ MORE

How ‘Filmistaan’ Managed to Unite India and Pakistan By Crossing ‘Borders’ Through Cinema

‘Filmistaan’ explores the transformative power of cinema in bridging the divides between India and Pakistan. This Bollywood production tells the story of Sunny (played by Sharib Hashmi), an aspiring actor who is unexpectedly abducted by Pakistani militants. Through its narrative, the film delicately portrays the profound emotions experienced on both sides of the border, transcending the overt enmity that exists. READ MORE

Viral Video: Sonu Nigam Perfectly Mimicking Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu in Old Clip Amuses Fans

One of the most popular playback singers in Hindi Cinema, Sonu Nigam carved a niche for himself in the industry. Be it romantic songs or soulful music, the singer has mastered his craft. While the artist is known for his melodious voice, his versatility is also a known trait that creates magic. Now, a video which is currently going viral features the playback singer mimicking his colleagues like Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu. READ MORE