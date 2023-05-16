News18 Morning Digest: Karnataka CM Mystery, RSS Amending Indian Cinema and Other Top Stories

In today’s digest, News18 brings the latest updates on the Karnataka CM decision, RSS and its impact on setting Indian cinema right and other top stories.

Shivakumar Camp Says ‘Siddaramaiah Might Be The Front Runner But…’; Congress Likely to Take Decision Today

The suspense over who will be the new Karnataka chief minister continued on Tuesday, with the Congress high command unable to take the final call on who will get the top post in the state–former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar — both of who played an equally significant roll in party’s landslide victory in Assembly polls in which it won 136 of the 224 seats, defeating rival BJP brutally. READ MORE

Kashmir Files, Samrat Prithviraj, The Kerala Story – How RSS is Making History, Indian Cinema ‘Right’

Once averse to the idea of publicity, RSS is now making public outreach through speeches of its senior members, social media platforms, media interactions, seminars and cinemas to bring ‘Bharatness’ back. READ MORE

In This Mumbai Accident, Only Passenger to Die Was an Air Hostess. All Others Survived

An air hostess from Kolkata was killed near Mumbai’s Juhu after the car she was travelling in crashed into a stationary BMC dumper. The deceased’s friend, a 27-year-old merchant navy employee, has been booked by police. According to a report in Times of India, the incident took place in the early hours of last Friday, killing air hostess Pallavi Bhattacharya who was seated next to her friend, Adhvaryu Bhandekar. READ MORE

After Gambia-Uzbekistan Fallout, India to Put a System of Checks at Govt Labs Before Exporting Cough Syrups

The proposal explains that the exporter will have to produce the ‘Certificate of Analysis of the batches being exported from one of the approved labs along with other documentation for the release of the consignment for export. READ MORE

Salman Khan SHOCKED As Kangana Ranaut Calls Him Out in Viral Video, Says ‘Bahut Tehzeeb Mein…’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for being vocal about her unabashed and unapologetic opinions. She had once gone as a guest on the sets of Bigg Boss season 7 which was hosted by none other than Salman Khan. During her appearance, Kangana Ranaut, who often grabs headlines for taking sly jibes at Bollywood actors and filmmakers, didn’t even spare Salman Khan. READ MORE

‘Gujarat Mein Mera Khana Nahi Milega’: Shami’s Response to His Food Intake Leaves Shastri in Splits

Star pacer Mohammed Shami picked up a four-wicket haul on Monday night, helping Gujarat Titans defeat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs. While the defending champions became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs, Shami took the Purple Cap with 23 wickets to his credit currently. READ MORE