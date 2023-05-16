News18 Network Launches Historic Mother's Day Campaign on Metaverse

News18 Network, the leading news network, introduced an extraordinary Metaverse experience for Mother’s Day on 14th May 2023. This ground-breaking collaboration has garnered an overwhelming response, attracting a reach of over 1 crore + in just one day. By utilizing the latest martech toolkit, News18 successfully created an interactive environment that encouraged participants to explore and commit to being respectful towards mothers in general.

News18 Network’s Mother’s Day campaign took a bold stand against the prevalent use of derogatory language when referring to cherished terms like ‘Maa’ or ‘Mother.’ Recognizing that these words are often included in offensive and abusive language, News18 initiated a powerful campaign to address this issue. By urging people to take a pledge to refrain from using such foul language, the campaign delivered a resounding message of respect and reverence.

The thought-provoking campaign was seamlessly integrated with a Metaverse interface, providing a platform where individuals could pledge their commitment to honouring mothers and refraining from using derogatory language. News18’s Metaverse world redefined the way Mother’s Day is celebrated by incorporating cutting-edge technology. Through this platform, News18 HSM provided its audience with a captivating virtual world where they could fully immerse themselves in the celebration of Mother’s Day. Thousands of participants used their avatar to take their Mother’s Day pledge; many also shared it extensively on social media using #News18MothersDay.

Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, the CEO of News18 Network, Hindi Cluster, expressed his delight at the campaign, stating, " News18 Network is the country’s No. 1 News Network. A key reason for this is our commitment to innovation and fresh thinking. As the leader in the genre we also believe that it is our responsibility to drive responsible behaviour. This campaign was a wonderful amalgamation of both these things – encouraging our viewers to behave with utmost respect towards their mother and avoid the use of intemperate language, as well as creating an immersive campaign in the Metaverse thereby providing our viewers with a unique and differentiated experience.”

The resounding success of News18 Network’s Mother’s Day campaign in the Metaverse reinforces the channel’s commitment to offering only the best when it comes to news industry. By embracing the power of advanced technology, News18 Network has demonstrated its dedication to creating experiences that resonate with audiences and drive meaningful conversations. The remarkable response from the audience towards this campaign is a testament of success as individuals enthusiastically engaged with News18’s Metaverse world in large numbers.