Rising India-She Shakti LIVE: Tessy Thomas Talks About Her Journey of Becoming Missile Woman of India

Rising India-She Shakti LIVE Updates: News18 Network’s “Rising India-She Shakti” conclave, dedicated to recognising the remarkable contributions of women trailblazers from several sectors is underway at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The unique initiative is aimed at honoring the achievements of women who broke the glass ceiling and sharing their stories to inspire the new generation. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is the Chief Guest of the evening. Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, actor Shraddha Kapoor, and singers Asha Bhosle and Sunidhi Chauhan among other women achievers will also be in attendance.
Key EventsKey Events
Watch Tessy Thomas, Missile Woman of India in conversation with Palki Shama.
“The most important thing is faith”: Lisa Mohanty shares her story at News18 Rising India’s SheShakti.
“We know we can do it, we just need a little bit of support”: Akshita M. Bhanj Deo.
Watch Shereen Bhan’s conversation with super achievers who are promoting self-reliance and business.
Muktaben Dagli was seven years old when she lost her eyesight to meningitis. She had to drop out of school but convinced her parents to send her to a special school for the blind.
A resident of Ankadiya Nana, a small village near Gujarat’s Amreli district, Muktaben suffered another tragedy at age 14 when a friend was poisoned by her parents for being blind. Since that day, her sole mission in life has been to serve the differently abled. READ MORE
As a mountaineer, 25-year-old Asha Malviya has conquered several peaks. But the national-level mountaineer from Bhopal has embarked on her toughest climb yet — a solo pan-India bicycle tour to raise awareness about women’s safety and empowerment.
Having lost her father when she was only three, Asha did her post-graduation in Physical Education from Bhopal. She is carrying three sets of clothing, some basic essentials and dry fruits with her on her journey. READ MORE
Akshita M Bhanj Deo, Culture writer & Director BelgadiaPalace; Rigzin Wangmo Lachic, Creator of Dolkhar, sustainable stays. Leh, Ladakh; Leesa Mohanty, Social Entrepreneur and Founder; and Talha Salaria, Founder Trustee, LAW Foundation talk about ‘SWAYAM SHAKTI – Driving Self Reliance’.
Diamonds are forged under pressure. So was Akanksha Kumari, Coal India’s first female mining engineer. Hailing from Hazaribagh, the graduate from BIT Sindri works as an Assistant Manager in the Churi underground mines in North Karanpura.
Akanksha was instrumental in increasing the production to a record 7 lakh metric tonnes in the last financial year. She is associated with the ventilation department in the underground mines and also oversees the safety and rescue protocols. READ MORE
This Independence Day, the News18 Networks’ Rising India – She Shakti endeavours to recognise the contribution of women across various disciplines and sectors, and celebrate their achievements.
One of these sectors vital to India’s growth story is the education sector. And in Haryana’s Sonipat, a young girl is scripting a remarkable success story that is enriching many lives. READ MORE
This Independence Day, the News18 Networks’ Rising India – She Shakti endeavours to recognise the contribution of women across various disciplines and sectors, and celebrate their achievements. And Babita Rajput’s achievement is the size of a mountain.
Led by Rajput, more than a 100 women collaborated with an NGO to dig through a huge mountain to solve the water crisis in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region. Women earlier were forced to travel several kilometres to get water for their households, but Babita Rajput came up with the solution. READ MORE
News18 network has announced its upcoming conclave, “Rising India-She Shakti”, dedicated to recognising the remarkable contributions of women trailblazers from several sectors, at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on August 11. Tune in to the livestreaming of ‘Rising India–She Shakti’ on CNN-News18’s YouTube channel on August 11, starting 2.30 pm. Additionally, the event’s coverage will span across the entire News18 Network. READ MORE
As underlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has now entered a women-led development phase. The advancement towards becoming a developed nation is closely linked to the active participation of Indian women. ‘Rising India-She Shakti’ seeks to amplify the recognition of women who not only broke the glass ceiling but also broke gender stereotypes and inspired Atmanirbharta (self-reliance). READ MORE
The event seeks to facilitate conversations with women leaders from all walks of life. Tessy Thomas, the Missile Woman of India; Shamika Ravi, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM; Budhri Tati, who helped over 500 women become Atmanirbhar in a Naxal-affected area; Yogita Raghuvanshi, India’s first female truck driver; Dr Seema Rao, a combat trainer for armed forces, are among some of the unsung heroes who will share their inspiring stories at the conclave.
