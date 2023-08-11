CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Rising India-She Shakti LIVE: Tessy Thomas Talks About Her Journey of Becoming Missile Woman of India

Rising India-She Shakti LIVE Updates: Yogita Raghuvanshi, India’s first female truck driver, and Dr Seema Rao, a combat trainer for the armed forces are among some of the unsung heroes who will share their inspiring stories at the conclave

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 14:38 IST

New Delhi, India

‘Rising India-She Shakti’ seeks to amplify the recognition of women who not only broke the glass ceiling but also broke gender stereotypes and inspired Atmanirbharta (Image: News18)

Rising India-She Shakti LIVE Updates: News18 Network’s “Rising India-She Shakti” conclave, dedicated to recognising the remarkable contributions of women trailblazers from several sectors is underway at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The unique initiative is aimed at honoring the achievements of women who broke the glass ceiling and sharing their stories to inspire the new generation. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is the Chief Guest of the evening. Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, actor Shraddha Kapoor, and singers Asha Bhosle and Sunidhi Chauhan among other women achievers will also be in attendance.

Key Events

Aug 11, 2023 14:33 IST

Rising India-She Shakti LIVE: Watch Firechat With Tessy Thomas, Missile Woman of India

Watch Tessy Thomas, Missile Woman of India in conversation with Palki Shama.

Aug 11, 2023 14:29 IST

Rising India-She Shakti LIVE: We Know We Can Do It, Just Need Little Support, Says Akshita Deo

“The most important thing is faith”: Lisa Mohanty shares her story at News18 Rising India’s SheShakti.

“We know we can do it, we just need a little bit of support”: Akshita M. Bhanj Deo.

Watch Shereen Bhan’s conversation with super achievers who are promoting self-reliance and business.

Aug 11, 2023 14:18 IST

Rising India – She Shakti: Celebrating Muktaben Dagli and Her Service to the Visually Impaired

Muktaben Dagli was seven years old when she lost her eyesight to meningitis. She had to drop out of school but convinced her parents to send her to a special school for the blind.

A resident of Ankadiya Nana, a small village near Gujarat’s Amreli district, Muktaben suffered another tragedy at age 14 when a friend was poisoned by her parents for being blind. Since that day, her sole mission in life has been to serve the differently abled. READ MORE

Aug 11, 2023 14:16 IST

Rising India – She Shakti: Asha Malviya is Pedalling for Women Power

As a mountaineer, 25-year-old Asha Malviya has conquered several peaks. But the national-level mountaineer from Bhopal has embarked on her toughest climb yet — a solo pan-India bicycle tour to raise awareness about women’s safety and empowerment.

Having lost her father when she was only three, Asha did her post-graduation in Physical Education from Bhopal. She is carrying three sets of clothing, some basic essentials and dry fruits with her on her journey. READ MORE

Aug 11, 2023 14:15 IST

Rising India-She Shakti LIVE: Watch Conclave Celebrating Women Who Are Shaping Today's Inclusive India Here

Celebrating the power, resilience, achievements and contributions of India’s leading women, News18 Rising India brings you SheShakti.

Aug 11, 2023 14:12 IST

Rising India-She Shakti LIVE: 'SWAYAM SHAKTI – Driving Self Reliance' Session Underway

Akshita M Bhanj Deo, Culture writer & Director BelgadiaPalace; Rigzin Wangmo Lachic, Creator of Dolkhar, sustainable stays. Leh, Ladakh; Leesa Mohanty, Social Entrepreneur and Founder; and Talha Salaria, Founder Trustee, LAW Foundation talk about ‘SWAYAM SHAKTI – Driving Self Reliance’.

Aug 11, 2023 14:08 IST

Rising India – She Shakti: Saluting Akanksha Kumari, Coal India's First Female Mining Engineer

Diamonds are forged under pressure. So was Akanksha Kumari, Coal India’s first female mining engineer. Hailing from Hazaribagh, the graduate from BIT Sindri works as an Assistant Manager in the Churi underground mines in North Karanpura.

Akanksha was instrumental in increasing the production to a record 7 lakh metric tonnes in the last financial year. She is associated with the ventilation department in the underground mines and also oversees the safety and rescue protocols. READ MORE

Aug 11, 2023 14:01 IST

Rising India – She Shakti: Meet Niharika Who is Educating an Entire Sonipat Neighbourhood

This Independence Day, the News18 Networks’ Rising India – She Shakti endeavours to recognise the contribution of women across various disciplines and sectors, and celebrate their achievements.

One of these sectors vital to India’s growth story is the education sector. And in Haryana’s Sonipat, a young girl is scripting a remarkable success story that is enriching many lives. READ MORE

Aug 11, 2023 14:00 IST

Rising India – She Shakti: Babita Rajput, the Water Warrior of Bundelkhand

This Independence Day, the News18 Networks’ Rising India – She Shakti endeavours to recognise the contribution of women across various disciplines and sectors, and celebrate their achievements. And Babita Rajput’s achievement is the size of a mountain.

Led by Rajput, more than a 100 women collaborated with an NGO to dig through a huge mountain to solve the water crisis in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region. Women earlier were forced to travel several kilometres to get water for their households, but Babita Rajput came up with the solution. READ MORE

Aug 11, 2023 13:52 IST

News18's 'Rising India-She Shakti': Check Impressive Line-up of Speakers

News18 network has announced its upcoming conclave, “Rising India-She Shakti”, dedicated to recognising the remarkable contributions of women trailblazers from several sectors, at Taj Palace, New Delhi, on August 11. Tune in to the livestreaming of ‘Rising India–She Shakti’ on CNN-News18’s YouTube channel on August 11, starting 2.30 pm. Additionally, the event’s coverage will span across the entire News18 Network. READ MORE

As underlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has now entered a women-led development phase. The advancement towards becoming a developed nation is closely linked to the active participation of Indian women. ‘Rising India-She Shakti’ seeks to amplify the recognition of women who not only broke the glass ceiling but also broke gender stereotypes and inspired Atmanirbharta (self-reliance). READ MORE

The event seeks to facilitate conversations with women leaders from all walks of life. Tessy Thomas, the Missile Woman of India; Shamika Ravi, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM; Budhri Tati, who helped over 500 women become Atmanirbhar in a Naxal-affected area; Yogita Raghuvanshi, India’s first female truck driver; Dr Seema Rao, a combat trainer for armed forces, are among some of the unsung heroes who will share their inspiring stories at the conclave.

Tune in to the live streaming of ‘Rising India–She Shakti’ on CNN-News18’s YouTube channel. Additionally, the event’s coverage will span across the entire News18 Network.

