Traffic snarls are expected on National Highway 48 (NH-48) on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway as the highway will remain closed for around 90 days.

A 500-meter stretch of NH-48 will be shut to facilitate the construction of a flyover and two underpasses. The projects will connect south Delhi with Dwarka, Hindustan Times reported citing traffic police officers.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials said one of the underpasses will connect the Dwarka expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, while the other will connect the Dwarka link road with NH-48. The flyover will pass above these underpasses, connecting points near the CNG pump and near the Shiv Murti.

During the construction of the two underpasses and flyover, the traffic will be diverted towards slip roads next to the carriageway towards the national capital.

SS Yadav, special commissioner of police (traffic), said, “Traffic at NH-48 near Shiv Murti intersection will be diverted from the main highway to newly constructed slip roads… As per NHAI officials, the construction work will be completed within 90 days.”

Meanwhile, one of Delhi’s busiest, the Chirag Delhi flyover on Outer Ring Road will also remain closed for a period of 50 days starting from March 12.

Traffic AdvisoryDue to repairs work by Public Works Department, Chirag Delhi Flyover on Outer Ring Road will be closed from March 12, 2023 for a period of 50 days due to which route will be affected. Please follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/Uw5vODTa6t — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 9, 2023

In its advisory, Delhi Traffic Police said commuters heading to railway stations, airport, and hospitals are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternative routes to avoid delays.

