NH-5's Solan-Dharampur Stretch, Connecting Shimla & Chandigarh, Closed Again Amid Landslide Fears

A few days after it was made operational for light vehicles, the Solan-Dharampur stretch of National Highway-5 has been closed at Chakki Mor following heavy rain in the area.

The important stretch connects Chandigarh to Shimla and has been shut for traffic amid fears of fresh landslides.

Police has directed motorists to use arterial roads like Parwanoo-Jangeshu-Kasauli, Kamli-Bhojnagar-Kumarhatti as well as highways like Baddi-Nalagarh-Ramshehar-Kunihar and Kala Amb-Nahan-Kumarhatti for travelling to Shimla from Chandigarh.

The highway was opened for traffic three days ago after a temporary road was carved out by cutting the hill.

Solan District Magistrate Manmohan Sharma had on Saturday ordered immediate closure of Sanwara toll plaza till the highway is reopened. There is resentment among the general public over the collection of toll when the highway is not open and this may lead to a law and order situation, he had said.

Meanwhile, a central team which is visiting the state for post-disaster assessment, assessed the impact in Mandi district on Thursday.

The central team includes high level officials of health, urban development and other ministries. The team will submit its report to the Union government for providing necessary funds to bring the situation back on track.

The state has witnessed widespread damage due to incessant heavy rainfall and has been requesting for help from the Centre.