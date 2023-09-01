NIA Arrests 13th Accused in ISIS-Inspired Coimbatore Car Bomb Blast Case | Exclusive

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday made its 13th arrest in the 2022 Coimbatore Islamic State (ISIS or IS)-inspired car improvised explosive device (IED) blast.

ALSO READ | Exclusive | Coimbatore Blast May Be First Attempted Suicide Attack by An ISIS Sympathiser in India

The arrested accused, Mohammed Azarudeen alias Azar, is already in jail at the Viyyur High-Security Prison in Thrissur, Kerala, in another case. He was arrested and charge-sheeted earlier in the Tamil Nadu ISIS module case and was subsequently sent to judicial custody.

Investigations revealed that Azarudeen had previously taken secret classes along with the other accused, including Jamesha Mubeen, the vehicle driver killed in the explosion. It was at these classes that the accused were indoctrinated with ISIS ideology and motivated to commit violent acts of terror.

The NIA further found that Mubeen, along with two other arrested accused, had met Azarudeen in prison. They had then hatched the Sathyamangalam conspiracy (the car bomb blast plan was concretised in the Sathyamangalam forest) to plan and prepare a terror attack to avenge Azarudeen’s arrest and to free him from jail.

THE COIMBATORE BLAST

Mubeen’s vehicle carrying IED exploded on October 23, 2022 outside an ancient temple, Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil, at Eswaran Kovil Street, Ukkadam, Coimbatore. The NIA took over the case and re-registered it on October 27, 2022.

ALSO READ | Coimbatore Blast Was Planned as ‘Biggest ISIS Attack’ on Hindus: Intel Sources | Exclusive

Mubeen and his associates were inspired by the hardcore ISIS ideology to conspire and commit the act of terror after taking bayath or allegiance to its self-proclaimed Caliph Abu-Al-Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi. The accused had intended to take revenge on the Kafirs (non-believers of Islam) through this terror attack, said the NIA.

The agency has so far filed two charge sheets before the NIA Court, Poonamallee, Chennai. Six accused were charge-sheeted on April 20 and five on June 2. The 12th accused, Mohammed Idris, was arrested on August 2.