NIA Arrests Accused in Coimbatore Car Bomb Blast Case, Was Close Aide of Deceased Mastermind

NIA Arrests Coimbatore Car Bomb Accused, Had Pledged Allegiance to IS ‘Caliph’ | Exclusive

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested an accused in the Islamic State-inspired car bomb blast case that rocked Coimbatore last year.

Mohammed Idris, a resident of Coimbatore, has been arrested for conspiring with others to carry out the terror attack in front of the ancient Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil temple at Eswaran Kovil Street, Ukkadam, in Coimbatore on October 23, 2022.

The vehicle carrying the IED was being driven by prime accused Jamesha Mubeen, with whom Idris was closely associated. Idris was part of the secret conspiracy meetings with Jamesha — who was killed in the explosion — and other accused in planning the terror attack.

The NIA probe has revealed that Jamesha was inspired and motivated by hard-core Islamic State ideology and had committed the terror attack after promising ‘bayath’ or allegiance to the terrorist organisation’s self-proclaimed Caliph Abu-Al-Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi.

Earlier, on April 20 and June 2, 2023, the agency had filed two separate chargesheets in the case before the NIA court in Poonamallee, Chennai, against six and five accused respectively.

Umar Faaruq, Firose Khan, Mohamed Thoufeeq, Sheikh Hidayatullah and Sanofar Ali were charge-sheeted in June while Mohammed Asarutheen, Mohammed Thalha, Firos, Mohammed Riyas, Navas and Afsar Khan were charge-sheeted in the complaint filed on April 20. The NIA probe found that “Mubeen, along with Mohammed Asarutheen, Umar Faaruq, Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofer Ali, had conspired to carry out a series of suicidal terror attacks in Coimbatore city." “The attack was intended to wreak revenge on the kafirs (non-believers), as stated in one of the self-made confessional videos, made a few days before the intended attack," the NIA said.

Two accused, Azharudeen and Afsar, helped Jamesha Mubeen procure, mix and prime the explosives, while Talha had provided the car that was used in the crime, it said. Three accused, Ferose, Riyaz and Nawas, had helped Jamesha load various building blocks of the improvised explosive device (IED), including drums and gas cylinders into the car, the agency said.

The NIA alleged that the “conspiracy" was hatched in the forest of Sathyamangalam in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, where Umar Faaruq was elected as the “amir" (commander of army) to lead the execution of the attack. “He, in turn, assigned various roles to the other accused persons. The conspirators had planned to use the remaining explosives for a series of terror attacks." “Mohammed Thoufeeq was in possession of radical books and a notepad handed over by Jamesha Mubeen containing designs to make IEDs," the agency said. “Umar Faaruq and Jamesha Mubeen had also collected funds for the commission of the terror act, while the accused Sanofer Ali had also supported Jamesha Mubeen financially for the same," it said.