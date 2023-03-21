NIA Arrests Journalist in Srinagar in Alleged NGO Terror Funding Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a Srinagar-based journalist who is working as an independent journalist on Monday in an alleged NGO terror funding case.

Irfan Mehraj, whose work has appeared in national and international media, has previously worked with human rights activist Khurram Parvez, who is currently in jail on allegations of terror funding.

Sources said Irfan was picked up on Monday by the agency from his home and was later formally arrested.

The NIA in a statement said that the case, which was registered in ​October 2020 following an investigation into the alleged NGO terror funding, has now led to the arrest of Irfan.

“Irfan Mehraj was a close associate of Khurram Parvez and was working with his organization, Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS). Investigation revealed that the JKCCS was funding terror activities in the valley and had also been in propagation of secessionist agenda in the Valley under the garb of protection of human rights." it said.

They claim that in the involvement of some valley-based NGOs, trusts, and societies in the funding of terror-related activities is being probed in this case.

“Some NGOs, both registered as well as un-registered, have come to notice collecting funds domestically and abroad under the cover of doing charity and various welfare activities, including Public Health, Education etc. But some of these organisations have developed links with proscribed terrorist organizations, such as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) etc." the agency said.

Criticizing the arrest, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on the micro-blogging website Twitter wrote “while conmen are given a free run in Kashmir, journalists like Irfan Mehraj are arrested for doing their duty by speaking the truth. Draconian laws like UAPA are abused constantly to ensure that the process itself becomes the punishment."

Khurram Parvez’s arrest had led to criticism by rights activists globally but he has been behind bars and accused of “terror-funding" and “conspiracy". He was also featured in the list of 100 most influential people of 2022 after his arrest by the NIA.

