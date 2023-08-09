Going full steam ahead to disseminate the terrorist-gangster-smuggler-criminal-nexus and syndicates operating in India and from abroad, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed two separate supplementary charge sheets against several key members of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs. Meanwhile, a special court declared seven absconders from the network, including notorious ‘listed terrorist’ Arshdeep Dala of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), who was chargesheeted by NIA on July 22, Proclaimed Offenders (POs).

Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, an important member of proscribed terror outfit, the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), is among the three Bishnoi gang members chargesheeted by the NIA. The NIA has filed charges against nine members of the notorious Bambiha gang. With these, the total number of accused charge-sheeted by the NIA so far in these two cases registered on August 26, 2022 has gone up to 38. Earlier, on March 21, 2023 and March 24, 2023, the NIA had filed two charge sheets against 12 accused of Bambiha terror-gang-syndicate and 14 accused of Bishnoi terror-gangster-smuggler network.

THE LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANG SUPPLEMENTARY CHARGE SHEET

The NIA filed the supplementary charge sheet in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang case against Landa as well as two other absconders, namely Dalip Kumar Bishnoi alias Bhola and Surendra Singh alias Chiku.

Landa is an absconding accused, who is also a close associate of Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. He has been handling the terror-criminal Syndicate from Canada. He has been closely involved in conspiring and commissioning and execution of the killings of prominent social, religious and political persons and professionals, besides providing shelter and funding to absconders/gangsters, while based in Canada.

Along with Rinda, an active Pakistan-based BKI terrorist, Landa had provided the required weapons, funds and logistic support for carrying out the RPG attack on Punjab Police State Intelligence HQs at Mohali, and the RPG attack on Sarhali Police Station, Tarn Taran, Punjab last year.

Dalip Kumar alias Bhola and Surendra Singh alias Chiku are close associates of charge-sheeted accused Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jatheri and their associates Anil Chippi and Naresh Sethi. They are involved in arms and drugs smuggling, and also provide logistic and financial support to the Lawrence Bishnoi terror gang and network.

All three have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror and extortion and carry out targeted killings of prominent and known social and religious leaders, doctors, businessmen and professionals, along with extortion, threats and intimidation on a large scale. Besides having links with leaders of terror outfits and conspirators in Pakistan, Landa is also in contact with pro-Khalistani elements based in Canada, Nepal and other countries.

Dalip Bishnoi and Chiku have been investing the ‘proceeds of terror and crime’ in purchase of various immovable properties on the directions of its key leaders. During investigations, some of such properties owned by the accused persons were attached under section 25 of UA(P) Act. The investigations further led the NIA to the hideouts set up by the accused across Haryana and Punjab, which were being used to harbour the gangsters and store weapons.

THE BAMBIHA GANG SUPPLEMENTARY CHARGE SHEET

The NIA has pinned charges on nine Bambiha group members, namely Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, Chhenu Pehalwan, Daler Kotia, Dinesh Gandhi, Sunny Dagar alias Vikram, along with four others. Sukhdool and Sunny are key associates of Arshdeep Dala, a ‘listed individual terrorist’ working at the behest of Khalistan Tiger force (KTF) who was chargesheeted earlier in March this year.

Four accused of Bambiha gang, namely Neeraj Pandit, Dinesh Gandhi, Sukhdool Singh and Daler Kotia, have been chargesheeted as POs.

THE PROCLAIMED OFFENDERS

Other than Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, the six accused against whom charges have been filed and who have been declared POs are Gaurav Patyal alias Sourav Thakur, Sukhdool Singh alias Sukh Duneke, Gurpinder Singh alias Baba Dalla, Dinesh Sharma alias Gandhi, Neeraj alias Pandit and Daler Singh alias Daler Singh Kotia.

They have been operating as full-fledged ‘communication and control centres’ of various leaders and members of these Organised Terror and Crime Syndicates from abroad, including the USA, UAE and Canada, with active association of the key executioners and operatives at the ground level in India.

They are executing/conspiring with various gang leaders lodged in jails to threaten and terrorise singers, industrialists, political functionaries and sportspersons, etc. and to extort money from them, even resorting to eliminations and killings, if they fail to pay up. These absconders have been providing safe havens to the absconding associates of these gang leaders.

The extorted money is used for furtherance of the terrorist activities and for providing logistic support to various gangs, including the Bambiha gang, active in India. They have been actively involved in arranging funds for carrying out terrorist activities and procurement of terror hardware.