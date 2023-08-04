CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

NIA Conducts Raids in J&K's Pulwama

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 10:13 IST

Srinagar, India

the raids are going on at two places — Sethergund and Ugergund — in the south Kashmir district. (Representational pic/ANI)

The NIA sleuths, accompanied by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, raided residential buildings at Sethergund and Ugergund areas in the Pulwama district early in the morning

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in connection with a terror-related case on Friday, officials said.

They added that the raids are going on at two places — Sethergund and Ugergund — in the south Kashmir district.

The NIA sleuths, accompanied by police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, raided residential buildings at these places early in the morning and carried out searches there, the officials said.

They said the raids are part of the premier investigating agency’s probe in a terror-related case.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 04, 2023, 10:13 IST
last updated:August 04, 2023, 10:13 IST