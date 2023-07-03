NIA Conducts Raids in Mumbai and Pune, 4 Alleged ISIS Sympathisers Detained

A joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Mumbai Police raided four locations in Mumbai and Pune early on Monday and detained four alleged Islamic State sympathisers. According to sources, the detained persons were on central agencies’ radar since early 2021.

Officials told News18 that multiple incriminating materials, including digital devices, were seized from the accused and their houses during the searches.

Tabish, detained from Mumbai, was allegedly the key operative who had administered the oath of allegiance to Amir, another detainee, and also wrote articles in IS propaganda magazine ‘Voice of Hind’.

Zubair, detained from Pune, was also allegedly associated with the ISIS Shimoga module that was busted earlier.

On Sunday, the NIA had conducted raids at five locations — two in Patna and one in Darbhanga (Bihar) and one each in Surat (Gujarat) and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) — in connection with a case against the Ghazwa-e-Hind, a radicalised module being run by Pakistan-based suspects.

According to the agency, incriminating material, including digital devices such as mobile phones and memory cards, SIM cards and documents, were seized during the raids.

The case was registered after the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias “Tahir” of Phulwarisharif area of Patna by Bihar Police on July 14 last year. The NIA took over the case eight days later.

Danish was charge-sheeted on January 6 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.