NIA Declares Rs 10 Lakh Reward on Info Leading to Arrest of Khalistani Terrorist

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on information leading to the arrest of a Khalistani terrorist wanted in a case of conspiracy to wage war against the country, an official said.

According to the NIA, Kashmir Singh Galwaddi alias “Balbir Singh", a resident of Ludhiana, is wanted in the case registered here on August 20 last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official said.

The case relates to the conspiracy hatched by the Khalistan Liberation Front, Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation to wage war against the country.

“Galwaddi is absconding and wanted in the NIA case (related to terrorist activities of proscribed terrorist organisations in various parts of the country). NIA has declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh against Galwaddi," a spokesperson of the federal agency said, releasing two pictures of the accused.

The agency sought information of importance on Galwaddi, leading to his arrest or apprehension, and said “the identity of the informer shall be kept secret".

The NIA shared the telephone, WhatsApp and telegram numbers of its Delhi headquarters and Chandigarh branch office, besides email addresses, for people to provide information about the accused.