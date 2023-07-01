Karnataka ISIS Case: NIA's Supplementary Charge Sheet Says Accused Planned to Take Robotic Courses for Attacks

In an alleged conspiracy by ISIS to carry out terror attacks across India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed its first supplementary charge sheet against nine people, all hailing from Karnataka.

Out of these, 5 accused have tech backgrounds and were tasked to take courses in robotics to pick up skills for carrying terror attacks in the future. They were given these talks by the foreign-based ISIS handler, the NIA said.

According to the chargsheet the accused were identified as Mohamed Shariq, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, Syed Yasin, Reeshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, Huzair Farhan Baig, Mazin Abdul Rahman, Nadeem Ahmed K A, Zabiulla and Nadeem Faizal N. They all are in the age bracket of 22 to 32.

They have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.

Ahmed and Syed Yasin were charge-sheeted in March this year. They have now been charged with other offences, the NIA said, adding they along with Reeshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, Mazin Abdul Rahman and Nadeem Ahmed KA studied mechanical and electrical engineering.

“They had been tasked by the foreign-based ISIS handler to pursue robotics courses to pick up skills to carry terrorist attacks in the future in furtherance of the IS (Islamic State) agenda for India," the federal probe agency said, news agency PTI reported.

According to investigations, Shariq, Muneer and Yasin were part of a criminal conspiracy in connivance with IS operatives based abroad to promote terror and violence in the region.

They had a actively radicalised and recruited the co-accused with the intention to disturb the security, unity and sovereignty of the country, the NIA said.

To carry out these tasks, their handlers paid them through cryptocurrencies.

The case was initially registered by the Shivamogga Rural Police on September 19 last year and later taken over and re-registered by NIA on November 15.

With agency inputs