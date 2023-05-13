NIA Files Supplementary Charge Sheet in Mundra Port Narcotics Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed its third supplementary charge sheet in the Mundra Port drugs haul case related to the seizure of 2,988 kg heroin in 2021, an official said.

With this, a total of 42 individuals and seven firms have so far been charge-sheeted in the case which was initially registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Gandhidham unit, Gujarat, on September 13, 2021.