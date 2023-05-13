CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » NIA Files Supplementary Charge Sheet in Mundra Port Narcotics Case
1-MIN READ

NIA Files Supplementary Charge Sheet in Mundra Port Narcotics Case

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 00:03 IST

Delhi, India

Breaking News

Breaking News

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed its third supplementary charge sheet in the Mundra Port drugs haul case related to the seizure of 2,988 kg heroin in 2021, an official said.

With this, a total of 42 individuals and seven firms have so far been charge-sheeted in the case which was initially registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Gandhidham unit, Gujarat, on September 13, 2021.

(This is a Breaking Story.
Details to follow soon.)