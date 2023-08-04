NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 4 Persons in PFI Patna Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against four people in a case relating to alleged unlawful and anti-national activities by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Patna.

The fresh chargesheet was filed in the NIA Special Court in Patna against Md Tanweer, Md Aabid, Md Belal and Md Irshad Alam, all residents of East Champaran district of Bihar. The four accused were allegedly involved in planning violent criminal acts by arranging arms and ammunition.

They have been charged under various sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Arms Act, 1959. A total of 15 accused have been arrested so far for allegedly promoting unlawful activities of the PFI and channelizing illegal funds from abroad.

The case was initially registered on July 12, 2022 at police station Phulwari Sharif, district Patna, Bihar and re-registered by the NIA on July 22, 2022. The NIA filed a charge sheet against four accused on January 7, 2023.

The Centre had imposed a ban on the PFI and several of its associates for their alleged terror activities in September last year. The ban had come days after a countrywide crackdown on the 16-year-old organisation, arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

Some of the PFI’s founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), the government notification had said. Both JMB and SIMI are proscribed organisations.

The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been working covertly to increase the radicalization of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country, which is substantiated by the fact that some PFI cadres have joined international terrorist organisations, the notification claimed.